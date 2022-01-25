Bernard F. Gero's newly released "New Neighbors" is a charming tale of an enthusiastic young boy and those met along the way

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "New Neighbors": an enjoyable and encouraging narrative of human connection. "New Neighbors" is the creation of published author Bernard F. Gero, a loving husband, father of four, and grandfather to eight. Gero is a retired teacher and guidance counselor from New York state.
Gero shares, "This is a book for everyone. As a parent, grandparent, teen, or adult, you will find one, perhaps many, of the characters in New Neighbors to be like yourself in many ways. As the story progresses, the diverse characters display their traits and emotions. While subtle in the book, they become recognizable no matter your state in life—as a teenager, parent, or a best friend—as the story progresses. Discovering yourself in New Neighbors is a part of the enjoyment of reading as well as recalling memories from your past.
"This is a story about a young person, still in high school, who has an enthusiasm for living that knows no age barrier. Alex takes on tough teens, right up to grandmas and grandpas, and all ages in between, and then finds and uses the magic in his personality to awaken their purpose for living and changes them forever.
"Humor and kindness have become his weapons of choice, and he uses them skillfully throughout the book to change people's lives."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bernard F. Gero's new book will delight juvenile readers and adults alike as they discover a spirited tale.
Gero's engaging writing style and a cast of affable characters are certain to draw readers in with familiar and welcoming themes.
Consumers can purchase "New Neighbors" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "New Neighbors," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
