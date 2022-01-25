Jerry Mcgehee's newly released "A Fine Line Between Naughty and Nice: (A true story...sort of)" is a delightfully imaginative Christmas tale

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Fine Line Between Naughty and Nice: (A true story...sort of)": a heartwarming modern Christmas story. "A Fine Line Between Naughty and Nice: (A true story...sort of)" is the creation of published author Jerry Mcgehee, a native of Mount Washington, Kentucky, who has a lifelong love of Christmas.

Mcgehee shares, "How far would you be willing to go to help make someone's Christmas magical? Would you risk being put on Santa's Naughty list forever? Would you step into a magic portal, not knowing where it goes or what's on the other side? Are you willing to give up family and friends, including your BFF and a boy you just figured out you really like to follow in your famous grandfather's footsteps? That's the situation Joni, a mischievous elf from Christmas Town, is about to face. She has a secret dream. If she is successful, not only will she make one little girl's Christmas the most magical ever, but she will also achieve her lifelong quest for adventure. She's in a race against time. Will she be able to put all the clues together and figure out how to make her dream and Elizabeth's come true? Or will she wind up on the Naughty list forever and be the reason Elizabeth stops believing in Santa? Joni wants nothing more than to be on the Nice list. She struggles with the whole naughty-and-nice thing. Sometime it seems like things start out as nice but, depending on the outcome, could be perceived as naughty. How can something be both naughty and nice at the same time? Her parents say, 'Do as I say and not as I do.' But what does that really mean? I invite you to join Joni on her quest to find the answers to all these questions. Along the way, she will discover that sometimes you just have to risk it all. For if it's the right thing to do, then 'it is better to have tried and failed than to have never tried at all!' That's her story, and she's sticking to it, LOL."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jerry Mcgehee's new book is an exciting Christmas adventure with unexpected surprises from a mischievous elf.

Mcgehee's lifelong love of Christmas is apparent within the pages of this special holiday tale filled with tradition, adventure, and joy.

