Jo-Ann Thompson-Mack's newly released "Heart Hugs: from God's Heart to Mine... from My Heart to Yours" is an inspiring arrangement of faith-based writings

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Heart Hugs: from God's Heart to Mine... from My Heart to Yours": a creative selection of writings based on the author's faith. "Heart Hugs: from God's Heart to Mine... from My Heart to Yours" is the creation of published author Jo-Ann Thompson-Mack, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who has served as a Sunday school teacher, women's Bible study leader, and nursing home volunteer and who aided her beloved husband on the family farm.

Thompson-Mack shares, "Do you (or someone you know) need a spiritual uplift? This book, with its poems, scriptures and writings may just be the book for you.

It contains Assurance, Comfort, Encouragement, Hope, and Inspiration… along with some Heart-Healthy Humor.

Proverbs 17:22, 'A merry heart doeth good like medicine.'"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jo-Ann Thompson-Mack's new book will engage the spirit and encourage believers in their faith.

Thompson-Mack shares in hopes of helping others find and nurture a strong sense of faith within their day-to-day lives.

Consumers can purchase "Heart Hugs: from God's Heart to Mine... from My Heart to Yours" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Heart Hugs: from God's Heart to Mine... from My Heart to Yours," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing