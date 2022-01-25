Nefertiti Wolf's newly released "Princess Priscilla" is a vibrant tale of magic and a special princess with unexpected gifts

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Princess Priscilla": a unique fairytale that follows the life of a gifted princess. "Princess Priscilla" is the creation of published author Nefertiti Wolf.

Wolf shares, "The Magical Maddaku narrates: On the island of Ganosha, there lived a princess. But not just any princess, for this princess was very special. Well, let me say there was something about her that made her very special. Can you guess? It wasn't the fact that she lived on an island, nor was it the fact that her protector was a human size bird named Kuma. No, what made this princess special was her hair. That's right, her hair. You see this princess had dreadlocks that were so long, they dragged behind her when she walked. Not only were they long, they often changed colors and shapes. Yes, yes I understand. You're wondering how can this be? Hair doesn't just change colors or shapes. At least not on its own. This can't be true. Well, normally I would agree, accept I am the one who made her this way. Who am I you ask, well… I am the Magical Maddaku. Nice to meet you. Journey along with me as I tell you the tale of Princess Priscilla."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nefertiti Wolf's new book will delight the imagination as readers discover a land of magic and mystery.

Wolf's creative fiction will draw readers in from the first page as they begin to learn about the Magical Maddaku and his unexpected lessons.

