S.M. Alvarez's newly released "Christian, My Son: What God Spoke after the Death of My Child" is an emotional journey of grief and healing

"Christian, My Son: What God Spoke after the Death of My Child": a heartrending exploration of a mother's grief. "Christian, My Son: What God Spoke after the Death of My Child" is the creation of published author S.M. Alvarez, who serves in the Anchored Hearts ministry at Calvary Chapel Golden Springs in Diamond Bar, California.

Alvarez shares, "Christian, My Son takes you through the journey of one woman's immense grieving over the loss of her only son, Christian, and everything that God spoke to her during that time. From the day of her son's tragic passing to over a year after his death, she chronicles how God spoke to her each step of the way in her grieving. Taken through moments of hope and encouragement, to times of defeat and exhaustion, she shares how God was there through it all and taught her many great truths. There were questions. There were answers. There were many occasions of despair but also numerous incidents of being challenged to live out the faith she believed in.

"The author shares candidly about the thoughts and feelings she experienced after the loss of her beloved son and includes real journal entries in hopes that other hurting hearts will know they are not alone in what they may be feeling. Based on the truths of God found in the Bible, this true story offers comfort to readers, that there is a hope and a future for those who choose to seek after Jesus. Christian, My Son is an emotional read, but one full of truth and hope."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, S.M. Alvarez's new book will pull at the heartstrings and offer a sense of hope for those faced with similar losses.

Alvarez presents an engaging and inspiring look back on the heartache that led to healing following the loss of her beloved son.

