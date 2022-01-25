Sheila G. Evans's newly released "A Soul's Reflections" is an assemblage of inspirational writings birthed through the author's personal faith and encounters with God

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Soul's Reflections": a powerful reminder to pursue spiritual rejuvenation through a vibrant fellowship with God. "A Soul's Reflections" is the creation of published author Sheila G. Evans, a native of Houston, Texas, who is also an entrepreneur and CEO of Inspired Pen LLC, a resource for Christian-themed theatrical scripts.

Evans shares, "Today is the day to experience and rediscover the beauty, majesty, power, and love of God anew and afresh! Why? Because life can bring about stagnancy, slumber, and drought; but the Holy Spirit desires to stir, awaken, and rejuvenate the heart to a deepened passion for the Divine Creator – God! It's time to fall in love with God again!

"A Soul's Reflections – a compilation of inspirational prose, poetry, and anecdotes – is a wonderful accompaniment to personal Bible study, prayer, and devotional periods. Throughout its pages the Holy Spirit breathes uniquely expressed and profound revelations of God, that the soul may inhale God's breath, be spiritually revived – and Live."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sheila G. Evans's new book will encourage believers to seek an impassioned fellowship with God and deepened sense of purpose.

Evans shares in hopes of encouraging others by regenerating their sense of wonderment regarding God and His rich promises.

Consumers can purchase "A Soul's Reflections" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, Barnes and Noble, or ReaderHouse.

For additional information or inquiries about "A Soul's Reflections," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

