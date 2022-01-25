Sheila G. Evans's newly released "A Soul's Reflections" is an assemblage of inspirational writings birthed through the author's personal faith and encounters with God

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Soul's Reflections": a powerful reminder to pursue spiritual rejuvenation through a vibrant fellowship with God. "A Soul's Reflections" is the creation of published author Sheila G. Evans, a native of Houston, Texas, who is also an entrepreneur and CEO of Inspired Pen LLC, a resource for Christian-themed theatrical scripts.
Evans shares, "Today is the day to experience and rediscover the beauty, majesty, power, and love of God anew and afresh! Why? Because life can bring about stagnancy, slumber, and drought; but the Holy Spirit desires to stir, awaken, and rejuvenate the heart to a deepened passion for the Divine Creator – God! It's time to fall in love with God again!
"A Soul's Reflections – a compilation of inspirational prose, poetry, and anecdotes – is a wonderful accompaniment to personal Bible study, prayer, and devotional periods. Throughout its pages the Holy Spirit breathes uniquely expressed and profound revelations of God, that the soul may inhale God's breath, be spiritually revived – and Live."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sheila G. Evans's new book will encourage believers to seek an impassioned fellowship with God and deepened sense of purpose.
Evans shares in hopes of encouraging others by regenerating their sense of wonderment regarding God and His rich promises.
Consumers can purchase "A Soul's Reflections" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, Barnes and Noble, or ReaderHouse.
For additional information or inquiries about "A Soul's Reflections," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.