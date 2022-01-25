BJ's newly released "Stories My Mother Never Told Me" is a charming collection of short stories for juvenile readers

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Stories My Mother Never Told Me": a delightful arrangement of faith-based tales. "Stories My Mother Never Told Me" is the creation of published author BJ, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

BJ shares, "Train up a child in the way he (she) should go, when they are older. They will not depart from the Proverb 22:6. That is how I feel about these stories. They are a simple, clean and honest reading for young children."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, BJ's new book will entertain readers' imaginations as they explore this collection of enjoyable tales.

Consumers can purchase "Stories My Mother Never Told Me" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

