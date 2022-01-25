Kenneth J. Staller's newly released "Choices" is a thought-provoking tale of survival when the things one takes for granted suddenly vanish

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Choices": a gripping story of societal collapse and the choices needed to survive. "Choices" is the creation of published author Kenneth J. Staller, a retired mechanical engineer, maintenance manager, and industrial maintenance consultant.

Staller shares, "Very few, if any, person on earth can honestly say they made every decision in their life correctly and would not change even one of our life choices. Some of the not-so-successful decisions may have been the start of some long-term problems that we wish we could change the status of now. 'Man, I wish I could turn back the clock on that one,' we might say.

"But what if we could have a do-over or two that would alter the course of the remainder of our lives? It may seem impossible, but it is very possible to get as many do-overs that we want.

"This story is about a young girl who was given some of the most valuable information on life itself that anyone could receive and would change the course of her life and those around her forever. And it is done in a setting where she was held in a friendly captive audience, during an extended electrical power outage covering over half of the United States.

"What would you do if the electrical power went out for weeks in the middle of the winter, and it is very cold and windy? All forms of communication are gone; there is no way to get gas to drive out of the area you live in, and you are stuck where you are. How would you and your family stay warm, get food, water, medications, and everything else you need to survive. In the time it took to read this far, the temperature in your home just dropped seven degrees, and it's starting to snow very hard outside. What do I do now?"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kenneth J. Staller's new book is a potent reminder of the need for having an emergency plan in place in case of societal breakdown.

Staller shares a compelling and provocative narrative that will inspire and challenge readers to take a moment for reflection.

