Charles Elwyn's newly released "Criminal to Cornerstone" is a fascinating memoir that explores the criminal and divine

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Criminal to Cornerstone": a gripping autobiographical work that explores personal and spiritual growth. "Criminal to Cornerstone" is the creation of published author Charles Elwyn.
Elwyn shares, "Over the last thirty years, many people who have heard my life's testimony suggested that I write this book. The book starts off with my verbally and emotional abusive relationship with my father that eventually caused me to accept atheism and to run away from home at the age of fourteen. I went to Hell's Kitchen in New York City and joined a local gang, the Park Rats.
"The middle section shows my association with The Genovese Mafia due to work provided in the trucking industry as a driver, which eventually led to my managing two trucking companies. Management also included dealing with the many problems with the Teamsters Union over the years, and there are stories about my criminal activities throughout that time, including, but not limited to, my close relationship with the Genovese Mafia underboss.
"The third and last section explains how God provided a miracle for me while in the process of the reconstruction of a church in San Diego, CA. That miracle sent me on a search for God. I explain how God changed my life and used me to draw others to Him."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charles Elwyn's new book is an open discussion of gang involvement, abuse, and God's promise.
Elwyn holds nothing back within the pages of this intriguing autobiography.
Consumers can purchase "Criminal to Cornerstone" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Criminal to Cornerstone," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
