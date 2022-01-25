Kathleen Basehore's newly released "Choose Joy, Beloved: Out of a Mother's Grief into the Father's Arms" is a moving memoir that explores the loss of a beloved daughter

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Choose Joy, Beloved: Out of a Mother's Grief into the Father's Arms": a powerful and faith-based discussion of loss, grief, and life after loss. "Choose Joy, Beloved: Out of a Mother's Grief into the Father's Arms" is the creation of published author Kathleen Basehore, a loving wife and mother and a licensed psychologist with extensive experience in the field of mental health.
Basehore shares, "In my first book, I dealt with overcoming stressors that engulfed my daughter from the age of five through twenty-seven. Her behaviors were so extreme at times that they surpassed what I expected in the mental health arena. I turned to God for answers as things escalated out of control. To my great relief and surprise, I heard His replies. He was in the midst of every difficult day, every challenging moment. He taught my family many things. The most important was that He was with us in the fight. At the end of that book, Kelsi seemed to have a future. She had obtained a job and held it for a time.
"This book covers the last two years of her life here on earth. Things began to unravel. Mental illness arose with a vengeance I had never seen and took her down. She lost her job. She began to repeatedly hit herself in the head. We prayed. We saw psychiatrists, spiritual counselors, and autism specialists. Things looked hopeless, but I expected God to heal her in this realm, not the next. The day she 'went ahead of us' to heaven was the worst day of our lives. Recovery from our loss seemed impossible. Parents that have lost children would fully understand.
"This is a story of miraculous rebound as we listened to the voice of God. He brought us through the horror of devastating loss. The principles in His Word were the pathway to choosing life again.
"No matter what catastrophe you have experienced, it is possible to make a comeback. You are still here because God has a purpose for you on the earth. As you read my story, I pray this: May you find hope in relationship with Jesus Christ. May the Waymaker define your open road. May you never falter in pursuing your destiny. No matter what."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kathleen Basehore's new book will pull at the heartstrings as readers discover the most intimate moments of a mother's loss.
Basehore previously published a work that detailed Kelsi's early life living with significant mental health and developmental complications. Readers will find a heartrending conclusion to a life lived in faith within the pages of this emotional work.
Consumers can purchase "Choose Joy, Beloved: Out of a Mother's Grief into the Father's Arms" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Choose Joy, Beloved: Out of a Mother's Grief into the Father's Arms," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.