Aleta Harris's newly released "Walks with Ollie: Lessons on the Leash" offers readers a unique perspective on finding God in the small moments

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Walks with Ollie: Lessons on the Leash": a charming adventure of faith and appreciation of the world. "Walks with Ollie: Lessons on the Leash" is the creation of published Christian author/speaker Aleta Harris, a contented wife, mother, grandmother, and dog-lover who currently resides in Spring Hill, Florida.
Harris shares, "You are invited to enjoy some unforgettable walks with this playful, inquisitive Shih Tzu and, in the delightful process, discover a renewed focus on life and faith. You'll chuckle at Ollie's antics and suddenly realize you are identifying with his serendipitous discoveries in the neighborhood this happy boy calls home.
"Ollie, in his carefree daily treks, reveals to us that God resides even in the mundane. Set aside the concerns of your day, look a little closer, and you'll find Him there."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Aleta Harris's most recent book presents a peaceful and appreciative view of God's world as it relates to our daily walk.
Come along with Ollie the spirited Shih Tzu and discover an unexpected journey of joy and revelation during a series of walks in the neighborhood.
Consumers can purchase "Walks with Ollie: Lessons on the Leash" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble, Books-A-Million, Kobo, and other book outlets.
For additional information or inquiries about "Walks with Ollie: Lessons on the Leash," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
