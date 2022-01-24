Oil and Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation Market to grow by USD 742.43 million and Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.72% | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation market is set to grow by USD 742.43 million, progressing at a CAGR of 1.72% from 2020 to 2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The convenience of using oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Oil and Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Pipeline
- LNG and Terminal
- Geographic
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
The pipeline segment will be significant in the global oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation market share growth during the forecast period. Pipelines are considered to be essentials components in the oil and gas midstream sector as they are highly preferred for the transportation of oil and gases. Moreover, these pipelines are equipped with smart sensors, software and instruments which help the pipeline operators to capture data from multiple locations which they earlier could not. Additionally, factors like increase in the regulatory control over the oil and gas industry and new pipelines constructions, are fueling the demand for automation in pipelines.
Oil and Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation market report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp.
The global oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation market is characterized by the presence of several established international vendors. Moreover, the market requires high initial investments and significant R&D expenses for equipment and software innovation which makes it difficult for new players to enter the market. Therefore, the established international vendors dominate the market primarily due to high capital investments and a large scale of operations.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Oil and Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation Market size
- Oil and Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation Market trends
- Oil and Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation Market industry analysis
The increasing number of new product launches is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high price of oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation and the availability of cheaper substitutes may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Oil and Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation market vendors
Oil And Gas Pipeline And Transportation Automation Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 742.43 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
1.05
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 32%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Canada, Russian Federation, and Saudi Arabia
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Pipeline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- LNG and terminal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer Landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ABB Ltd.
- Eaton Corporation Plc
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- OMRON Corp.
- Rockwell Automation Inc.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- Yokogawa Electric Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
