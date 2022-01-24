Eco Clothing Brand Marine Layer Opens Store at the New 1102 Pearl Street

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Market Real Estate completed a lease at 1102 Pearl Street totaling 1,527 square feet with sustainable clothing brand Marine Layer. Marine Layer creates apparel made from recycled beechwood and upcycled clothing.

Marine Layer is the latest lifestyle brand to open a location in downtown Boulder. In the last six months, Back Country, Black Diamond Equipment, and Stio opened new stores, joining Patagonia, Moosejaw, Montbell, and dozens more. Marine Layer will occupy the corner unit of 1102 Pearl, which is located at the highly visible intersection of 11th and Pearl Street on the Pearl Street Pedestrian Mall.

"We've been waiting a long time to open a Marine Layer store on Pearl Street," said Josh Gladding, Marketing Direct of Marine Layer. "We first toured Boulder in July of 2013 and immediately knew we wanted a store on the bricks. We knew we had finally found it on the corner of 11th and Pearl. We are so grateful to Chris, Kegan, Heidi and Phil for getting this one across the finish line."

Brokers Heidi Schamber and Todd Walsh represented local building owner, Phil Day, in the transaction. Marine Layer was represented by brokers Chris Boston and Kegan McNutt of Gibbons White.

1102 Pearl is the site of the former Old Chicago building which was demolished in April of 2020. The new mixed-use building includes first floor retail space, second floor office space, and third floor residential penthouses. Marine Layer and a yet undisclosed tenant will occupy two of three available retail units, while some second-floor office space remains available.

1102 Pearl Street will be ready for tenant improvements in January and delivered by mid-2022. More news on the development of 1102 Pearl Street can be found at 1102Pearl.com. Marine Layer is expected to open in the spring of 2022.

