DR. R. KENNETH ROMER NAMED DEPUTY DIRECTOR GENERAL OF BAHAMAS MINISTRY OF TOURISM, INVESTMENTS & AVIATION

NASSAU, Bahamas, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation has appointed Dr. R. Kenneth Romer as Deputy Director General, filling the senior post in the Ministry's leadership team after Ms. Latia Duncombe was selected as Acting Director General.
Dr. Romer has held a leadership position within The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism since 2019, serving as Executive Director overseeing airlift, cruise, yachting, visitor safety, sites and facilities, quality assurance, as well as brand management, research and statistics, guest services and special projects. He is a member of the Bahamas Tourism Readiness and Recovery Committee as well as the Global Sustainable Tourism Council, among others.
"Dr. Romer brings deep expertise across critical sectors that will be invaluable as he steps into this important role," said Deputy Prime Minister the Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. "He is no stranger to the Ministry team, and will no doubt continue to make significant contributions as we bring our country back to pre-pandemic prosperity and growth."
Over the past 25 years, Dr. Romer has served in senior level executive roles in both the private and public sectors throughout The Bahamas, the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and the Caribbean, spanning key sectors across aviation, tourism and hospitality, as well as corporate and civic communities.
"This is a pivotal turning point for tourism, and I look forward to helping our great nation rebound and recover," said Dr. R. Kenneth Romer, Deputy Director General, Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. "While the past two years have been a challenge, I'm confident in the path forward and am thrilled to bring my expertise to our country as Deputy Director General."
Dr. Romer holds a Doctorate Degree with specializations in Leadership and Organizational Management as well as academic and professional credentials from Harvard University, University of The Bahamas, University of The West Indies, Cornell University, James Madison University, among others. He holds specialized certifications in both Contract and Aviation Laws; FAA Private Pilot; Human Resources Management; Executive Leadership; Educational Leadership; Tourism, Hospitality and Travel Management; Creating Innovative Business Models, and Infrastructural PPPs, among others.
The recipient of numerous leadership awards, he continues to serve his country through many civic, community and statutory appointments. Dr. Romer is married to his wife Crystal, and they have two children, Kenedee and Harper.
For full details please visit www.Bahamas.com.
PRESS INQUIRIES
Anita Johnson-Patty
Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation
ajohnson@bahamas.com
Weber Shandwick
Public Relations
Bahamas@webershandwick.com
SOURCE The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.