Trees.com Survey Finds Half of New Plant Owners Started Plant-Keeping to Relieve Stress During the Pandemic, but 32 Percent Have Already Quit

SEATTLE, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trees.com, the online authority for hydroponics, gardening advice, product reviews, DIY, and design ideas, has published a recent survey report that examines new plant owners and their struggle to keep plants alive. The study also compares pandemic-era plant parents by age group. Research experts analyzed responses from 1,250 American adults.

According to the survey, 1 in 4 plant owners started collecting houseplants as a pandemic hobby. Among this group, Gen Zers are more likely to be new to plant keeping. Thirty-eight percent of respondents aged 18 to 24 years old say they bought their first houseplant during the pandemic. Similarly, plant keeping is also new to 26 percent of respondents aged 25 to 34, 21 percent of individuals aged 35 to 44, and 25 percent of 45–54-year-olds. Only 18 percent of people 55 and older are new plant owners.

The study also shows that Gen Zers have more difficulty maintaining their hobby. Sixty-nine percent of plant parents aged 18 to 24 say at least one houseplant died during the pandemic, and 10 percent lost ten or more plants. In comparison, 60 percent of plant enthusiasts aged 25 or older say they lost at least one plant, and 6 percent lost ten or more plants. Baby boomers had the most success with their houseplants during the pandemic. Fifty-five percent of plant owners 55 years old and over say they have lost no plants in two years.

"Anyone who has a hobby that involves a living thing can tell you that there is a lot of margin for error," Jo Cosgrove, a landscape and gardening professional, says. "Patience and keen observation are a huge part of keeping houseplants, so it's key to practice perseverance and forgive your failures in order to grow into being a good plant parent."

Survey results indicate that half of new plant owners started this hobby to improve their mental health. Fifty-four percent of Gen Zers began collecting houseplants for mental well-being, compared to 45 percent of new plant owners 25 and older. However, twenty-three percent of Gen Zers also report that owning houseplants is stressful. One-third of new plant owners agree that dead plants are a result of improper water balance. Among respondents who lost plants, 33 percent say that overwatering was the cause, while 32 percent say underwatering was to blame.

Trees.com commissioned this study, which was administered via the online survey platform Pollfish. The survey was distributed to 1,250 American adults from January 7, 2022 to January 8, 2022. All respondents were asked to answer questions truthfully and to the best of their abilities. To access the complete report, please visit https://www.trees.com/gen-z-bought-houseplants-to-improve-mental-health-during-pandemic-stress-and-dead-plants-result-instead.

