Maptician, Inc. Announces New CEO

ATLANTA, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maptician, Inc. is pleased to announce that Alaa Pasha has joined the company as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).
Pasha joins Maptician, Inc. with over 25 years of executive management and leadership experience at software and service companies. Most recently, he was the CEO of Instant Financial, a leading provider of Earned Wage Access solutions. Prior to Instant Financial, Alaa served in various executive roles at Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies including NCR Corporation, MacromatiX, HotSchedules, and Vivonet.
"I am thrilled to join the Maptician team, and I'm looking forward to building on Maptician's solid foundation to continue to grow the company," Pasha said. "Maptician provides exceptional customer service and the best software tool for the Hybrid workplace."
Pasha assumes the CEO role previously held by Maptician, Inc.'s founder, Nick Eurek. Eurek now assumes the role of Chief Technology Officer (CTO), and he also remains on the Maptician, Inc. Board of Directors. According to Eurek, Maptician's remarkable growth is the reason behind this change.
"Maptician finds itself at a pivotal time in the hybrid office technology space, and it is time that we complement our significant growth with focused executive roles," Eurek said.
Maptician's market-leading SaaS solution helps organizations effectively manage their hybrid office space. Via an easy-to-use, web-based platform, employees can quickly and easily reserve a desk or meeting space when they need to be present at any of your physical office locations. Maptician is the ideal companion for your switch to a hybrid workplace.
To learn more visit: www.maptician.com
SOURCE Maptician
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.