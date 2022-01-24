RICOH THETA unveils new 360-degree camera model: THETA X

TOKYO, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh Company, Ltd. (President and CEO: Yoshinori Yamashita) today announced the launch of the RICOH THETA X. Designed in pursuit of enhanced usability and outstanding quality, this advanced model joins RICOH THETA's series of 360-degree cameras that shoot immersive still images and videos in a single shot and is equipped with many firsts for the brand: a large touch screen, interchangeable battery, and external memory card.

The RICOH THETA X's most innovative feature is the 2.25-inch full-color touch screen display, making standalone camera use much easier by reducing the need to connect to a remote control or smartphone app. Other first-time function additions include an interchangeable battery and an external memory card for more efficient and reliable shooting. Smartphone connectivity has also been improved, as the RICOH THETA X no longer requires the need to enter an SSID when establishing a Bluetooth connection. RICOH THETA X also boasts real-time stitching capabilities with stabilization, removing the need to stich videos – this improves the processing time of 360-degree videos on computers drastically.

"Since RICHOH THETA released the world's-first 360-degree camera in 2013, it has been utilized in a wide range of fields to expand the possibilities of photographic and video expression. The pandemic caused an even greater need for immersive imagery and virtual tours to boost business efficiency, especially in the real estate, construction, design, and automotive industries—and we only expect that to expand into additional industries," said Shinobu Fujiki, General Manager of RICOH Company's THETA Business division. "As we strive to meet the needs of our customers through the innovation of our digital devices and services, this camera is designed to help streamline workflows and deliver high-quality imagery for business users and consumers alike."

Keeping in line with the original product concept for RICOH THETA cameras, the RICOH THETA X has a compact, lightweight body in a sleek metallic grey finish that can be easily carried around anywhere and offers high-resolution image quality equivalent to a maximum of approximately 60 megapixels (output pixel).

The RICOH THETA X will be available for purchase online starting in March 2022. Included accessories are a USB cable, soft case, and rechargeable battery. For additional specs on the RICOH THETA X, please see below and visit https://theta360.com/en/about/theta/x.html.

Additional specs for the RICOH THETA X include:

1. Large, user-friendly 2.25-inch touch screen display for significantly improved operability. A range of operations can be done without connecting to a smartphone including the ability to preview the scene before capture, adjust shooting settings, and view captured images.

2. High-resolution 360-degree still image and video capture. The CMOS image sensor, main processor, and lens design have all been renewed. Incorporating a new sensor with approximately 48MP, it is now possible to capture high-resolution 360-degree still images with a maximum output of approximately 60MP. Two image sizes are available to match the scene: 11K for a high-resolution bright-light indoor photography, and 5.5K to capture images easily and efficiently in other scenarios. In addition, enhanced image stabilization realizes vivid and smooth shooting for 360-degree videos to be captured at a 5.7K-equivalent resolution of 5760 × 2880 pixels at 30 frames per second (fps).

3. Ability to switch battery and memory cards. The RICOH THETA X is powered by an interchangeable battery and the memory storage capacity can be increased with the use of an external memory card (microSDXC). Even when shooting long hours or capturing many images, users can continue shooting without worrying about battery life or storage capacity. The Rechargeable Battery DB-110 is sold separately as a spare battery.

4. Increased compatibility with smartphone. Wirelessly connect to a smartphone without entering an SSID when establishing a Bluetooth connection. And transfer still images and videos to a smartphone approximately 1.5 times faster than conventional cameras with incorporated MIMO (Multiple Input Multiple Output technology that communicates using multiple antennas) and real-time processing such as top/bottom correction while shooting videos.

5. Improved expandability of the camera body. As with the RICOH THETA V and RICOH THETA Z1, the RICOH THETA X utilizes an Android-based OS, allowing third-party developers to create and release applications (plug-ins) to expand the function of the camera. Additionally, the RICOH THETA X is equipped with a large touch panel monitor, significantly extending the scope for plug-in development. It is also now also possible to easily set up "client mode" (a mode used to directly connect the RICOH THETA to a wireless router) without using a smartphone. This allows plug-ins to be installed and firmware to be updated simply by operating the RICOH THETA X itself without using a computer or smartphone, making it easy to expand functions to suit the user's needs.

6. Linking with image sharing services. The RICOH THETA X links with RIOCH's image sharing services improve user's workflows. It is also compatible with RICOH360 Tours, a panorama tour production service provided by RICOH for the real estate industry, to provide a dedicated RICOH THETA X plug-in that streamlines on-site photography.

7. Additional Features:

With built-in GPS and support for A-GPS function, accurate positional information can be obtained from the device.

The camera employs magnesium alloy for the body exterior, ensuring robustness and excellent heat dissipating properties.

Through the USB Type-C port on the side of the main body, power can be supplied to the camera even during tripod use without using the optional extension adapter.

Time Shift Shooting mode allows the photographer to capture an image without being in the frame, and continuous shooting mode continuously captures 20 still images per second (when shooting 5.5K still images).

still images). Incorporates a touch shutter function that allows a photo to be taken by tapping on the touch screen in addition to pressing a shutter button.

Images can be registered as favorites from the list of images shown on the touch panel display. The images marked as favorites can be viewed on the THETA app on a smartphone.

Still image playback orientation can be selected in shooting settings. The RICOH THETA X features AI Auto, which utilizes AI recognition technology to identify the subject in images captured and display from that point.

Exposure compensation and white balance can be adjusted with the camera itself before livestreaming.

Easily switch between various shooting modes (still image, video, custom settings, livestreaming, plug-in) using only the mode button on the camera.

8. New Optional Accessories:

TL-3 Lens Cap. A dedicated compact cap to protect RICOH THETA X lenses. Thanks to a meticulous design with inner material and construction, the cap can be inserted or removed without touching the lenses. The lens cap can also be attached to the bottom of the camera in addition to the upper lens area. Offers stable shooting when the cap is attached to the bottom of the camera and placed on a flat table, in combination with the touch shutter function.

