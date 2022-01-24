Ad Age Names Wpromote A Best Place to Work 2022

El SEGUNDO, Calif., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ad Age released its Best Places to Work 2022, an annual ranking of the top 50 companies that did a standout job over the past year based on workplace factors ranging from pay and benefits to corporate culture and leadership. Wpromote has been named one of the top two digital agencies on the prestigious list, which is among the most important and influential awards of the year in the marketing and advertising industry.

2021 was a particularly challenging year as the ad business rebounded, the talent pool tightened, and the specter of COVID-19 remained omnipresent at work and at home. Wpromote's flexible work policies, investment in employee support and development, and unique emphasis on work-life balance all contributed to the strong showing this year.

"I'm extremely proud of the way our teams keep rising to new challenges year after year, and a lot of that is because we have always taken a fundamentally different approach to our people than most agencies," notes Founder and CEO Mike Mothner. "From the beginning, we have prioritized helping people build a great life and a great career, because that is how they will be empowered and excited to do great work for our clients. The key is to keep listening and make sure your employees have a voice in the room when it comes to shaping the policies and priorities that will affect their lives."

Ad Age's scoring system factors in employee responses on topics including pay and benefits and seven other core focus areas (75% of the score) and a company's policies and practices on areas including pay and benefits, work/life balance, recruitment, training and development (25% of the score).

"The advertising business saw a healthy comeback and ad tech firms and health care agencies thrived, making 2021 a decidedly strong year for the industry," said Dan Peres, associate publisher and editor-in-chief, Ad Age. "The pandemic continued to impact—and permanently change—how we work, and this year's Ad Age Best Places to Work winners created the right culture and opportunities for their teams."

Wpromote differentiates itself in the talent market by offering benefits and implementing policies like a permanent 4.5 day workweek and unlimited PTO that are more frequently associated with Silicon Valley than Madison Avenue. The continued evolution of the agency is informed and driven by employee feedback, recently adding new benefits like 100% paid parental leave to make sure the organization is keeping pace with the needs of its most important competitive differentiator: its people.

Ad Age produced Best Places to Work 2022 in partnership with Best Companies Group, a research firm specializing in identifying and recognizing great places to work. The competition was open to agencies, ad tech firms, brand or corporate marketing departments or groups and in-house agencies of marketers.

See this year's full list of Best Places to Work at AdAge.com/2022-best-places-to-work .

Wpromote is a digital marketing agency that helps our clients Think Like A Challenger: from enterprise brands to fast-growing digital disruptors, we believe that the right marketing strategy can help every business connect with customers and drive profitable growth. With 6 offices across the United States, we help leading brands like Whirlpool, TransUnion, Zenni, Adobe, and Frontier Airlines achieve not just performance increases but success against overall business objectives by taking a holistic approach that combines best-in-class expertise and proprietary technology.

Created in 1930 to cover a burgeoning industry with objectivity, accuracy and fairness, Ad Age continues to be powered by award-winning journalism. Today, Ad Age is a global media brand focusing on curated creativity, data and analysis, people and culture, and innovation and forecasting.

From vital print editions to must-attend events and innovative platform offerings, Ad Age's industry-leading content includes the coveted A-List & Creativity Awards, the Ad Age Next conference series and proprietary data including the Leading National Advertisers Report from the Ad Age Datacenter.

