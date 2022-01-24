"Test Today, Know Today": Top Private Testing Lab Opens Additional Minneapolis-Area Site in Burnsville As Need For COVID-19 Testing Surges Nationwide

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the need for COVID-19 rapid tests continues to increase, one of the largest private testing laboratories in the U.S. has opened an additional Minnesota testing location in Burnsville along Travelers Trail. GS Labs offers rapid antigen tests, PCR tests, Rapid PCR and LAMP tests, and now a combination rapid antigen COVID and flu test, all by appointment from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Gateway Business Park, 511-513 Travelers Trail, Burnsville.
In addition to offering Rapid PCR tests, GS Labs is a leading provider of COVID-19 rapid antigen tests across the United States and last week performed more than 18,000 COVID-19 rapid antigen tests at its seven locations statewide. These tests resulted in GS Labs identifying more than 4,200 patients currently positive for COVID-19 – giving them the chance to safely quarantine and avoid spreading the virus to loved ones and co-workers.
"We know how vital testing is and we are continuing to add capacity to meet the rising demand in communities across the U.S.," said Dr. Darin Jackson, GS Labs Medical Director. "Between the Delta and the Omicron variants, Greater Minneapolis residents want and need testing, and that's just what we provide across the metro area."
GS Lab's offers two tests that are fully covered by insurance in the event the patient is experiencing symptoms or has had a recent exposure. This includes the rapid antigen test for $179 which returns results as quickly as 20 minutes and a PCR test for $229 that returns results in two to five days; both have no out-of-pocket cost with accepted insurance. Additionally, GS Labs offers rapid PCR and rapid LAMP tests for $299 each that are ideal for travel or screening testing, available with cash payment only. The combination rapid antigen COVID and flu test is available for $199, also with cash payment only. Appointments for all test types must be made online prior to arrival.
WHAT: ADDITIONAL GS LABS TESTING SITE OPENS
WHERE: GATEWAY BUSINESS PARK I 511-513 TRAVELERS TRAIL BURNSVILLE, MN 55337
WHEN: DAILY 8 A.M. TO 6 P.M. SEVEN DAYS A WEEK
If you are attending an upcoming gathering, there are steps you can take to be safer around others – including getting a test 1 to 3 days beforehand to determine your COVID-19 status. Other safety measures include:
- Wear a well-fitting mask over your nose and mouth if you are in public indoor settings if you are not fully vaccinated.
- Given the sustained surge in the region, we recommend that even fully vaccinated people should wear a mask in public indoor settings.
- Remember, outdoors is safer than indoors.
- Avoid crowded, poorly ventilated spaces.
- Avoid shouting and signing, especially in indoor spaces.
- If you are sick or have symptoms, don't host or attend a gathering.
- Also consider getting a COVID-19 test 3 to 5 days after you return home from your trip.
- Even if your test is negative, it's wise to reduce non-essential activities for a full 7 days after travel.
SOURCE GS Labs
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.