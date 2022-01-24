MFDA Hearing Panel issues Reasons for Decision in the matter of Laura Monteiro

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - A Hearing Panel of the Pacific Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") has issued its Reasons for Decision dated November 26, 2021 ("Reasons for Decision"), in connection with a settlement hearing held electronically by videoconference in Toronto, Ontario on November 9, 2021, in the matter of Laura Lynn Monteiro (the "Respondent").

In its Reasons for Decision, the Hearing Panel confirmed the sanctions imposed on the Respondent. In particular, the Respondent:

has been suspended from conducting securities related business in any capacity while in the employ of or associated with any Member of the MFDA for a period of one month, expiring on December 8, 2021 ;

; has paid a fine of $20,000 ;

; has paid costs of $5,000 ; and

; and shall in the future comply with MFDA Rules 2.1.1, 2.3.1(b), 2.5.1, and 1.1.2.

A copy of the Reasons for Decision is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Reasons for Decision, the Respondent carried on business in the Vancouver, British Columbia area.

