Ocean Beach Village, New York Pursues Digital Transformation

OCEAN BEACH, N.Y., January 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A transition from paper to digital processes is underway in Ocean Beach Village, NY where local officials have sought greater efficiency in municipal operations and constituent services. The village recently partnered with GovPilot , a Hoboken, New Jersey based provider of cloud-based government management software.

Ocean Beach Village, located on Fire Island - a popular summer destination among residents of New York City - is working with GovPilot to digitize town services including general permit management, construction permitting, rental property registration, marina leasing, and homeowner barbeque permits, among others. This will enable residents and property owners to submit documentation digitally directly through the Ocean Beach municipal website.

"Our village is very small but we host thousands of visitors every summer," said Jonneigh Adrion, the village's Deputy Clerk. "Our constituents expect responsive services so that they can in turn provide a memorable experience for their guests." Adrion added, "Though we are a small community, reliance on paper processes was inefficient and costly, and we are thrilled to partner with GovPilot in an effort to deliver more responsive, efficient constituent services."

Michael Bonner, the founder and CEO of GovPilot said, "We are excited to work with Ocean Beach on the village's early stages of digital transformation. In partnering with local governments across the country we have found that digital processes generate significant increases in efficiency and productivity that have a positive impact on local budgets, services, and constituent experience. We expect to see similar results in Ocean Beach."

Bonner added, "GovPilot's mission is to empower local governments to better serve their constituents and operate efficiently. Our platform is affordable and effective for local governments of all sizes, from small villages like Ocean Beach, to large counties like Suffolk."

