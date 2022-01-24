Siklu and Signify Announce Agreement to Integrate Gigabit-Speed Wireless Connectivity into Lighting Infrastructure

The two companies have agreed to cooperate in innovation, development, and commercialization of pervasive multi-gigabit wireless connectivity for digital cities

PETACH TIKVA, Israel and EINDHOVEN, Netherlands , Jan. 24, 2022 /CNW/ -- Siklu, a global leader in millimeter wave (mmWave) solutions for Digital City, Gigabit Wireless Access (GWA), and Mobile x-Haul, and Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced a strategic partnership agreement to add Siklu's MultiHaul™ TG multi-gigabit wireless connectivity technology to Signify's BrightSites portfolio. This combination will result in an addition to the BrightSites portfolio, which will be known as Broadband luminaires.

Signify's new innovative BrightSites solution is converting streetlights into a wireless connectivity grid which can facilitate a wide range of digital city services, such as: IoT, security and traffic monitoring, 4G/5G small cells, as well as "digital inclusion" initiatives including municipal Wi-Fi and residential broadband access. BrightSites helps cities to meet the needs of citizens, businesses, and visitors by delivering faster and more accessible broadband connectivity that helps ensure constant access to their digital world.

The new broadband luminaires, integrate Siklu's Terragraph-compliant MultiHaul™ TG multi-gigabit wireless connectivity technology to significantly reduce the dependency on fiber deployment and enable municipalities to create a wireless mesh network by replacing their luminaires with Broadband luminaires. This will significantly accelerate city-wide scalability for secure and reliable multi-gigabit wireless connectivity, at a fraction of the cost and time compared to an all-fiber network deployment.

Siklu's MultiHaul TG is Siklu's third generation 60 GHz point-to-multipoint product line and fifth generation overall of V-Band products. Overall, Siklu has hundreds of thousands of products installed in hundreds of cities around the world and offers advanced software tools to design and operate a network. Siklu's MultiHaul TG continues this tradition of excellence by creating secure and reliable fiber-like multi-gigabit wireless mesh networks to support any type of network topology from a small campus up to city and regional deployments.

Both companies have collaborated over the past year in the development of the Broadband luminaire portfolio, based on Siklu's MultiHaul N366 TG node. Following successful market validation, the two companies have agreed to expand the collaboration to jointly develop and commercialize solutions for street lighting infrastructure.

"We aim to radically accelerate the transition to smart cities by enabling the lighting infrastructure as a primary platform for cost-effective and scalable broadband connectivity. With our combined solution we overcome significant hurdles for the creation of dense networks by ensuring every light point acts as a data hub. This reduces time and cost, and most importantly, it improves the environmental impact as compared to legacy means. By integrating Siklu's Terragraph-compliant MultiHaul TG multi-gigabit wireless connectivity technology into our BrightSites portfolio, over the future of Smart Cities is a reality now," said Khalid Aziz, Head of Connectivity Solutions at Signify.

"Siklu products are already enabling a wide range of urban and industrial services that require gigabit broadband access. With the increasing demand for high-speed internet connections everywhere, especially in the COVID era, we share Signify's vision of utilizing the lighting infrastructure as the connectivity grid of the future," said Ronen Ben-Hamou, CEO of Siklu. "Signify is the global leader in lighting infrastructure, and we are excited to collaborate in the digitalization of cities and transforming our vision into reality."

About Signify

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals and consumers and lighting for the Internet of Things. Our Philips products, Interact connected lighting systems and data-enabled services, deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. With 2020 sales of EUR 6.5 billion, we have approximately 37,000 employees and are present in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We achieved carbon neutrality in 2020, have been in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index since our IPO for five consecutive years and were named Industry Leader in 2017, 2018 and 2019. News from Signify is located at the Newsroom, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. Information for investors can be found on the Investor Relations page.

About Siklu

Siklu delivers multi-gigabit wireless fiber connectivity in urban, suburban and rural areas. Operating in the millimeter wave bands, Siklu's wireless solutions are used by leading service providers and system integrators to provide 5G Gigabit Wireless Access services. In addition, Siklu solutions are ideal for Smart City projects requiring extra capacity such as video security, WiFi backhaul and municipal network connectivity all over one network. Thousands of carrier-grade systems are delivering interference-free performance worldwide. Easily installed on street-fixtures or rooftops, these radios have been proven to be the ideal solution for networks requiring fast and simple deployment of secure, wireless fiber. www.siklu.com.

