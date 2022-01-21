ATCO AWARDED MAINTENANCE CONTRACT FOR 15 ALBERTA DEFENCE FACILITIES

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - ATCO Ltd. (TSX:ACO) (TSX:ACO)

ATCO Frontec, part of the ATCO Group, has been awarded a facility operations and maintenance contract for 15 Department of National Defence (DND) sites in Alberta, including armouries, training camps and the Military Museums. Defence Construction Canada (DCC), a Crown corporation that provides federal defence infrastructure and environment services, awarded the five-year contract on behalf of DND.

"We have been providing logistics support to DND and working with DCC for nearly 20 years. Our Frontec team is excited to assume responsibility for the operation and maintenance for these critical DND sites across Alberta," said Jim Landon, President, ATCO Frontec.

Valued at $25 million over the first five years, the contract begins in April 2022 (with two three-year option extensions) and will be performed by Frontec's new business unit, ATCO Facility Solutions.

ATCO Facility Solutions was created to provide facility operations and maintenance services in underserved or remote areas, and first launched in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, in 2021. The model allows for a mobile and agile approach to servicing facility maintenance contracts, where client sites are widely spread out.

ATCO will be responsible for the full spectrum of facility maintenance and support services and will manage a gross total building area of 90,169 square metres, plus 135 hectares of range and training areas.

In 2018, ATCO was awarded a five-year contract by DCC on behalf of DND to provide facility management services at five Canadian Armed Forces sites across the North. Before 2018, ATCO held operations and maintenance contracts supporting upwards of 48 DND sites across Ontario over a 15-year period.

With approximately 6,200 employees and assets of $22 billion, ATCO is a diversified global corporation with investments in the essential services of Structures & Logistics (workforce and residential housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, workforce lodging services, facility operations and maintenance, defence operations services, and disaster and emergency management services); Utilities (electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations); Energy Infrastructure (electricity generation, energy storage and industrial water solutions); Retail Energy (electricity and natural gas retail sales); Transportation (ports and transportation logistics); and Commercial Real Estate. More information can be found at www.ATCO.com.

