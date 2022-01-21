Ashraya Foundation Signs 60 Crore INR Agreement with Edufront Technologies

NEW DELHI, Jan. 21, 2022 /CNW/ -- Ashraya, a non-profit society founded in 1997 to give aid to development projects in education and healthcare for the underprivileged, has entered into an agreement with Edufront Technologies Private Limited whereby Ashraya will support 10,000 students using Edufront's technology and model for the next 5 years.

Ashraya will provide the hardware and digital learning ecosystem that Edufront has developed to offer schools a comprehensive and holistic solution.

Ashraya plans to allocate up to 60 crore INR in leveraging Edufront's model and technology to nurture underprivileged students across schools in rural India, especially in the states of Rajasthan, Jammu, and Uttar Pradesh. The schools will be chosen by Edufront, based on whether they meet the criteria to be included under Edufront's rural school transformation model.

The Digital Learning Ecosystem of Edufront offers schools the advantages of automating key school management functionalities: an intuitive, easy-to-use and powerful operating system for learning is coupled to a comprehensive educational resource management system.

This helps schools organise all their activities in real time through a common platform while making effectual learning readily available to anyone, anytime, anywhere.

Edufront offers solutions mapped to NCERT curricula for classes K to 12 with an eye to making learning more proactive, collaborative, and personalised.It also has content mapped to 29 state boards and can be adapted to the needs of school systems.

Edufront co-founder Shantanu Jha, discussing the new partnership, stated that "It is our pleasure and honor to work with Ashraya, which has done laudable work for the underprivileged over the past two decades. Edufront was founded with a vision to create technology and opportunities for those with a paucity of access to them. Ashraya's support is a great first step in our shared goal of transforming life outcomes for the groups who need it most."

On this occasion, Rabi Satpathy, Ashraya advisor and spokesperson, said "We are very glad and grateful to support Edufront's noble initiatives in education. We stand in solidarity with Edufront in its future endeavours."

