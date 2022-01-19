Important details regarding the termination of the glove supply contracts between Supermax Healthcare Canada and the Government of Canada

LONGUEUIL, QC, Jan. 19, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Supermax Healthcare Canada wishes to clarify the circumstances and facts surrounding the decision, made with the Canadian government, to terminate the two contracts for the supply of nitrile gloves.

At the outset, it is important to specify that the Canadian government has not terminated its business relationship with Supermax Healthcare Canada, and the Canadian company is still allowed to participate in public tenders. Moreover, the importation of its personal protective equipment is not banned in Canada.

It should also be noted that the Malaysian company Supermax Corp., but not Supermax Healthcare Canada, is the subject of forced labour allegations raised by the U.S. government at its glove manufacturing facilities in Malaysia. No findings have yet been made regarding these allegations and a rigorous process of four independent audits is still underway at the affected factories. This process will continue until the spring of 2022, at which time Supermax Corp. must submit the audit reports to the U.S. government.

Submission of preliminary audit results to the Canadian government

On December 15, 2021, Supermax Healthcare Canada shared with the Canadian government the preliminary results of the first audit conducted by an independent firm at the Malaysian facilities of its partner and supplier Supermax Corp.

To this effect, Supermax Corp. publicly indicated in early January 2022 that it had already implemented several of the requested changes and that it was working to implement all of the auditor's recommendations as soon as possible. The process calls for these improvements to be evaluated in subsequent audits.

Final audits report in the Malaysian facilities

Out of respect for the integrity of the process, Supermax Corp. wishes to give the U.S. government priority access to the final audit report, which will not be available until the spring of 2022. In light of this deadline, and to avoid leaving the current contracts in limbo, the Canadian government and Supermax Healthcare Canada have mutually agreed to terminate the contracts for nitrile gloves manufactured in the Malaysian facility.

Supermax Healthcare Canada is continuing its activities in Canada, including the local production of surgical masks in its Canadian facilities.

About Supermax Healthcare Canada

Founded in 2004, Supermax Healthcare Canada is based in Longueuil and employs nearly 40 workers. With its new surgical mask production plant, it aims to promote the local supply of personal protective equipment in Quebec and Canada. Supermax Healthcare Canada is a member company of the Supermax Berhad Group, located in Malaysia. The Supermax Berhad Group is the second largest manufacturer of disposable gloves in the world and exports its products to over 160 countries.

