HubSync Invited to Join the Information Technology Alliance (ITA)

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Being recognized for its clear commitment to providing superior technology products and solutions to small and medium-size businesses, HubSync has joined the Information Technology Alliance (ITA). ITA is the highly regarded international not-for-profit association of leading Consulting and VAR firms, CPA firms, and technology product/service providers. The ITA invitation was extended because of the high level of support and service HubSync has provided to their business partners and clients, and for their commitment to being a leader in the information technology (IT) industry.

"The primary focus of ITA is to provide an independent forum for leading IT business owners to exchange information, share best practices, assess the current status and future direction of the profession, and thereby to improve their overall business results," said Shawn Slavin, President of ITA. "In becoming a Member in ITA, HubSync has shown that they are committed to being part of the long-term success of their clients."

"Being an ITA Member is a great way to meet, and network with, some of the biggest and best firms in the IT business," said John McGowan, Founder & CEO of HubSync. "We are always looking for ways to improve our products and to help our business partners get bigger and stronger. Having this ITA membership opportunity will allow both our people, and our clients, to be more successful in the future."

About HubSync

HubSync's mission is to simplify and automate the tax preparation & consulting process for the tax and accounting industry with best-in-class technology and solutions enabling tax preparers and their clients to actually enjoy getting their taxes filed. The Top CPA firms and tax professionals have come to rely on HubSync's integration technologies to elevate their services and modernize their offerings.

HubSync offers several radical technology solutions for the tax and accounting industry. Our fully automated, start-to-finish solution solves the pain points associated with the tax return process. Fully modularized, the new platform provides full connectivity for the tax preparer and their clients. HubSync's revolutionary new platform includes an Engagement Letter module with Electronic Signature & Tracking; a state-of-art, web-based Organizer; a completely unique and total Workpaper Solution module; Tax Return Tracking; and customized delivery of the final tax return unbundled. HubSync also offers planning and analytics layered on top of all your firm returns. Visit www.hubsync.com to see an overview of all HubSync has to offer.

About ITA

ITA, www.italliance.com, is a not-for-profit professional trade association of leading firms and companies whose purpose is to share information and build relationships that improve the way member firms do business. Because the ITA membership roster consists of many of the most highly regarded mid-market technology professionals and product/service providers, ITA enjoys substantial collective influence and often acts as an authoritative voice for the IT profession.

