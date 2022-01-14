Ravensafe LLC Awarded US Air Force Funding Under SBIR Contract

GREENVILLE, S.C., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ravensafe LLC was originally one of 170+ companies selected for the AFWERX Challenge Showcase and has since been awarded an AFWERX Phase 1 Small Business Innovative Research contract to help contribute and develop tactical mobile power. AFWERX is a program ran by the US Air Force that engages new entrepreneurs and their innovations in Air Force programs.

Ravensafe is an innovator in the Portable Power sector and can successfully supply the US Air Force with its line of military-grade portable electrical power systems. The goal of this research is to develop an energy storage system that uses solar power to quickly charge supercapacitors. The use of supercapacitors will reduce the United States Military's reliance on lithium-Ion Batteries. This will also decrease the United States dependence on rare earth metals from countries that may or may not be friendly to the goals of the United States. According to Arthur Maxwell, CEO: "Our system will not only lower costs for the Air Force, it will also remove the need for costly and fatal fuel convoys."

Ravensafe Chief Scientist Chris Petrella, is one of 150 experts in the energy field that has been selected to attend the US Army Vertex Cohort in Austin, Texas next month. Mr. Petrella will be providing expert opinions on systems that offer increased mobility in Multi- Domain Operations (MDO) as well as mobile-generated power to recharge militarized ground vehicle capabilities at the point of need.

Ravensafe LLC designs and manufactures American-made mobile electrical power storage systems with proprietary technology that delivers lightweight solar power storage for tactical and emergency situations.

