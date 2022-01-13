CANADIAN UTILITIES LIMITED ELIGIBLE DIVIDENDS

Increases Common Share Dividend for the 50th consecutive year and announces reinstatement of the Dividend Reinvestment Program

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadian Utilities Limited CU CU

The Board of Directors of Canadian Utilities Limited, an ATCO Company, today declared a first quarter dividend of 44.42 cents per Class A non-voting CU and Class B common share CU, a one percent increase over the 43.98 cents paid in each of the four previous quarters. This common share dividend is payable March 1, 2022, to shareholders of record on February 3, 2022.

The Board also declared the following Cumulative Redeemable Second Preferred Share Dividends:

Shares TSX Stock Symbol Dividend Per Share ($) Record Date (2022) Payment Date (2022) Series Y 3.403% CU.PR.C 0.2126875 03-Feb 01-Mar Series AA 4.90% CU.PR.D 0.30625 03-Feb 01-Mar Series BB 4.90% CU.PR.E 0.30625 03-Feb 01-Mar Series CC 4.50% CU.PR.F 0.28125 03-Feb 01-Mar Series DD 4.50% CU.PR.G 0.28125 03-Feb 01-Mar Series EE 5.25% CU.PR.H 0.328125 03-Feb 01-Mar Series FF 4.50% CU.PR.I 0.28125 03-Feb 01-Mar Series HH 4.75% CU.PR.J 0.26678 03-Feb 01-Mar

These dividends are eligible dividends within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

In addition to the above, the Board of Directors of Canadian Utilities Limited today also announced that the company's Dividend Reinvestment Program will be reinstated, effective January 13, 2022.

With approximately 4,500 employees and assets of $21 billion, Canadian Utilities Limited is an ATCO company. Canadian Utilities is a diversified global energy infrastructure corporation delivering essential services and innovative business solutions in Utilities (electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations); Energy Infrastructure (electricity generation, energy storage, and industrial water solutions); and Retail Energy (electricity and natural gas retail sales). More information can be found at www.canadianutilities.com.

Investor & Analyst Inquiries:

Colin Jackson

Senior Vice President

Finance, Treasury, Risk & Sustainability

Colin.Jackson@atco.com

403 808 2636

Media Inquiries:

Kurt Kadatz

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

Kurt.Kadatz@atco.com

587 228 4571

Forward-Looking Information:

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions (including as may be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic), and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.

The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon.

Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

