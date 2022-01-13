ATCO Ltd. Eligible Dividends

Increases Common Share Dividend for the 29th consecutive year
CALGARY, AB, Jan. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - ATCO Ltd.
The Board of Directors of ATCO Ltd. today declared a first quarter dividend of 46.17 cents per Class I non-voting ACO and Class II voting share ACO, a three per cent increase over the 44.83 cents paid in each of the four previous quarters. This common share dividend is payable March 31, 2022, to shareholders of record on March 3, 2022.
The Board of Directors of ATCO Ltd. has declared the following quarterly dividends:
Shares
TSX Stock
Symbol
Dividend
Per Share ($)
Record Date
(2022)
Payment Date
(2022)
Class I Non-Voting
ACO.X
0.4617
03-Mar
31-Mar
Class II Voting
ACO.Y
0.4617
03-Mar
31-Mar
With approximately 6,200 employees and assets of $22 billion, ATCO is a diversified global corporation with investments in the essential services of Structures & Logistics (workforce and residential housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, workforce lodging services, facility operations and maintenance, defence operations services, and disaster and emergency management services); Utilities (electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations); Energy Infrastructure (electricity generation, energy storage and industrial water solutions); Retail Energy (electricity and natural gas retail sales); Transportation (ports and transportation logistics); and Commercial Real Estate. More information can be found at www.ATCO.com.
Investor & Analyst Inquiries:
Colin Jackson
Senior Vice President
Finance, Treasury, Risk & Sustainability
Colin.Jackson@atco.com
403 808 2636
Media Inquiries:
Kurt Kadatz
Senior Manager, Corporate Communications
Kurt.Kadatz@atco.com
587 228 4571
Forward-Looking Information:
Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions.
Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.
The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions (including as may be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic), and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.
The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon.
Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.
