Breaking the Norm: How Jherrod Thomas Became a Millionaire Working a 9-5 Job at the Age of 32

Jan. 13, 2022 -- Nipsey Hussle notoriously claimed that "the highest human act is to inspire". Wise words to set the tone for an entire generation of changemakers and innovators who have defied the odds and proven that there is more than one avenue of success. These days, many find their wealth in the form of inheritances, and large brand-name conglomerates. However, Jherrod Thomas, the 32-year old from Mississippi is a walking testament that success can be achieved through hard work, dedication, and a 9-5 job.

Jherrod is an esteemed engineer with over 10+ years of experience working in the automotive industry. By leveraging his knowledge of financial literacy, and combining it with his unique skill set, Jherrod earned the title of a millionaire at the young age of 32. This union enabled him to develop creative solutions to increase his income, all while working his traditional 9-5 job by using his earnings to identify investment opportunities in the stock market, including self-driving cars, to grow his nest egg and profit during the rising market.

"After years of working in my 9-5 job, and barely making it through the month, I determined that I would need to do something different if I wanted to live a more bountiful life," Jherrod says. "I started to grab as many books I could find on wealth building, investing, financial literacy, and engineering. I knew that if I combined my current skills with wealth-building knowledge, I could achieve the goal of earning one million dollars. Now that I've achieved this goal for myself, my next goal is to help others achieve this goal, too."

Since 2016, Jherrod has committed a large portion of his time to coach, trainer, and mentor young African American engineers in various automotive disciplines to set them on the same trajectory for success. Jherrod's goal is to help them become more marketable and valuable in today's job market through his step-by-step guide and custom course. Additionally, Jherrod assists them in developing and pursuing leadership opportunities within their companies.

"Due to the unique experiences that African Americans face, my service is unlike anything else on the market and helps those who need support the most," Jherrod states. "Not only do I provide tips to sharpen their interview skills, but I also provide sales and negotiation guidance and help improve their financial literacy. As Robert Kiyosaki once said, 'if people are prepared to be flexible, keep an open mind and learn, they will grow richer and richer despite tough changes.'"

Through proof of concept, dedication to his craft, and unwavering commitment to sharing the wealth by guiding others in their career paths to achieve success; Jherrod's purpose-driven vision has come to fruition.

To learn more about Jherrod Thomas or Tomco Service Group, please visit: https://tomcousa.com or https://www.linkedin.com/in/jherrod-t-4a786240/

About Jherrod Thomas

Jherrod Thomas is a Certified Functional Safety Expert and founder of Tomco Service Group, an engineering service firm that specializes in the development and implementation of innovative technology for next-generation robotic and autonomous systems. Jherrod boasts an extensive list of licenses and certifications, including a Bachelor's degree in Electro-Mechanical Engineering from Alcorn State University, along with a wide breadth of work experience at General Motors, Ford Motor Company, AM General LLC, and FCA Fiat Chrysler, just to name a few.

