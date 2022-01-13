Online Grocery Delivery Services Market to grow by USD 800 bn| Increased Popularity & Adoption of e-commerce Platform to Boost Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Grocery Delivery Services Market by End-user (Individuals and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
55% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for online grocery delivery services in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rising income level, westernization of buying habits, and raising awareness about online grocery shopping will facilitate the online grocery delivery services market growth in APAC over the forecast period
The potential growth difference for the online grocery delivery services market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 800 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The increased popularity and adoption of e-commerce platforms and rapid growth in e-commerce are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as end-user perception for online grocery shopping will challenge market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.
To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report right now!
The online grocery delivery services market report is segmented by End-user (Individuals and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). The online grocery delivery services market share growth by the individual segment will be significant for revenue generation.
Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the online grocery delivery services market size and actionable market insights on each segment.
View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.
Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
The online grocery delivery services market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as forming strategic partnerships to compete in the market.
- Albertsons Companies Inc. - The company is involved in offering a wide range of products such as beverages, bread, cookies, snacks, cereals, and many more.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - The company is involved in offering a wide range of products such as furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and many more.
- Amazon.com Inc. - The company is involved in offering a wide range of products such as snack foods, pantry staples, beverages, breakfast foods, and many more.
- Ebates Performance Marketing Inc. - The company is involved in offering a wide range of products such as gourmet foods, gift cards, tickets, handbags, appliances, and many more.
- Ocado Retail Ltd. - The company is involved in offering a wide range of products such as accessories, gift cards, office supplies, pet supplies, and many more.
- To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here
Related Reports:
Online Grocery Market in India -The online grocery market share in India should rise by USD 4.74 billion from 2022 to 2026 at a CAGR of 20.52%. Download a free sample now!
Online Grocery Market -The online grocery market share is expected to increase by USD 136.97 billion from 2021 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.88%. Download a free sample now!
Online Grocery Delivery Services Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 25%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 800.00 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
23.29
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 55%
Key consumer countries
China, UK, US, Japan, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Albertsons Companies Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Ebates Performance Marketing Inc., Ocado Retail Ltd., SPAR International, Target Corp., Tesco Plc, and Walmart Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.