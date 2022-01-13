X-Ray Inspection Systems Technology Market size to grow by USD 518.05 Mn | 6.99% YOY growth expected in 2022 | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "X-ray Inspection Systems Technology Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has been added to Technavio's offering. The market is fragmented due to the presence of several regional and global vendors offering differentiated products. Vendors are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies to remain competitive and gain an edge over their rivals in the market.
The X-ray inspection systems technology market value is anticipated to grow by USD 518.05 million between 2021 and 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 8.92% during the forecast period.
Know the exact market size and successful growth strategies adopted by vendors by purchasing our full report.
Gain Confidence by Downloading a Free Sample
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the stringent government regulations led by security concerns and growing consumer awareness raising the bar of safety and quality standards. However, the risk of radiation exposure and high system cost will be hindering the growth of the market.
Company Profiles
The X-ray inspection systems technology market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Comet Holding AG, General Electric Co., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Image Scan Holdings plc, Mettler Toledo International Inc., Nikon Corp., Nordson Corp., Smiths Group Plc, VisiConsult X-ray Systems and Solutions GmbH, and VJ Group Inc.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By Technology, the market is classified into film-based technology and digital imaging technology. The film-based technology segment accounted for maximum growth in 2021. Film-based X-ray inspection technology is cost-effective compared to other advanced technology, which is driving the growth of the segment.
- By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW. North America will have the largest share of the market. Factors such as rising capital expenditure on healthcare, the increasing number of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes, and the growing demand for diagnosis are driving the growth of the X-ray inspection systems technology market in North America. In addition, the availability of favorable reimbursement policies is contributing to the growth of the regional market.
Related Reports:
Digital X-Ray Systems Market by Technology, Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
X-ray Crystallography Market by End-user and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
X-Ray Inspection Systems Technology Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.92%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 518.05 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.99
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
Performing market contribution
North America at 38%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Germany, China, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Comet Holding AG, General Electric Co., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Image Scan Holdings plc, Mettler Toledo International Inc., Nikon Corp., Nordson Corp., Smiths Group Plc, VisiConsult X-ray Systems and Solutions GmbH, and VJ Group Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.