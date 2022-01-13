First-Ever App-based Platform for Men's Health Now Available in Florida

FARMINGTON, Conn., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bastion Health, First-Ever Comprehensive App-based Telehealth Platform for Men's Health, Provides Florida Residents Quick and Convenient Access to Urologists and Men's Health Specialists for Reproductive and Prostate Care

Bastion Health Meets the Need for Florida's Most Vulnerable Population Susceptible to Prostate Cancer

Bastion Health, the first-ever comprehensive app-based telehealth platform for men's health specializing in reproductive and prostate health, is available to Florida residents to provide quick and convenient access to urologists and men's health specialists. Bastion aims to normalize the conversation surrounding men's health and offers a way for men to proactively take control of their health from the comfort of their own home with convenient consultations, diagnostic testing, assessments, clinical treatment plans, and on-demand educational content from Mayo Clinic and Harvard Health, through the Bastion Health AI-powered app. With studies showing a 50% reduction in sperm count over the last 40 years, along with 50% of men having prostate issues after the age of 45, men's health has become a rapidly growing public health issue.

Prostate cancer is the most common malignancy among elderly men and is the second-leading malignancy in the Western world. In the United States, Florida is home to the nation's largest share of men 85 years or older as a percentage of the state population (2.29 percent), according to the most recent census data. By making its telehealth platform available to this especially vulnerable population, Bastion Health will change the conversation around this critical men's health issue where it is needed most urgently ― and ultimately establish a model platform for men's health on a national scale.

Bastion offers consumer reproductive and prostate telehealth packages starting at $100, which includes a 30-minute consultation with a nurse practitioner specializing in men's health. A deep clinical assessment, diagnostic testing, and treatment plans with a Bastion Health specialist in urology and reproductive health will be provided. Men's health educational content curated and customized from the Mayo Clinic, as well as Harvard Health, will also be provided in the initial consultation package and will cover topics such as lifestyle, wellness, and nutrition. Proprietary at-home semen analysis diagnostic testing kits will be offered in 2022.

"We are thrilled to launch Bastion Health in the state of Florida," says Reza Amin, CEO and founder of Bastion Health. "With our comprehensive platform, Florida residents can now benefit from comprehensive reproductive and prostate care with specialists who can meet these very specialized needs from the comfort of home."

Bastion Health was founded in 2020 by Reza Amin with $2.2M in seed funding through the Werth Family Investment Associates.

For more information on Bastion Health, visit http://www.getbastion.com.

About Bastion Health

