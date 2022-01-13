Simply Implants Institute Kicks Off 2022 Courses

GLENDALE, Ariz., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Simply Implants Institute™ will hold its first course of the year on January 21, 2022, offering in-person, full-mouth implant, and restorative dentistry CE courses on live patients. As one of the only dental schools in the country approved to train on live patients, Simply Implants Institute plans to train over 100 dentists, place over 2000 dental implants and save clients over $2,500,000 in complimentary surgical procedures in 2022.
Simply Implants Institute™ is a boutique post-graduate dental school dedicated to hands-on, full-mouth dentistry from implants, occlusions, restorative to laser hygiene with LIVE patients. We also provide comprehensive restorative training and case presentation training for all dental professionals. The course includes comprehensive education on the restorative side of surgeries and case planning for everything from individual crowns and implant-secured dentures to all-on-4 hybrid dentures and complex, full mouth, full-arch porcelain fixed-bridge cases. There is no one-size-fits-all approach at the Simply Implants Institute.
SII students come from across the United States of America and Canada to learn the latest techniques and best practices in implant dentistry. Students earn up to 36 CE credits upon completing our in-person Core 1 course and up to 16 CE credits with Core 1+.
Dr. James R. Chaffin, SII Senior Faculty Instructor, stated, "Our approach to teaching is residency-style in that every student begins by placing a single implant with the guidance and supervision of an instructor. By the end of the 4-day course, each student will have placed over 20 implants on live patients, and some will have worked on extremely complicated full-mouth bridge cases. I am passionate about teaching proven and safe techniques for practicing dentists to take back to their practices and change the lives of their clients in their community."
Simply Implants Institute™ CEO Mark Eric Bailey added, "SII is the preeminent full-mouth dentistry post-graduate dental learning institution in the country. We are extraordinarily grateful for the opportunity to showcase and provide training with our premier partner, Carestream Dental's advanced digital dental equipment and integrated digital workflows. Training and learning with the most advanced technology are game-changing when it comes to providing the highest level of patient care possible."
For information on upcoming courses at Simply Implants Institute™, please visit http://www.simplyimplantsinstitute.com or contact Lindsay Spalding, SII Events Coordinator, at 888-660-2720.
Media Contact
Natalie Beck, Beck Marketing Services, +1 602-317-5162, natalie@beckmarketingservices.com
Mark Eric Bailey, Simply Implants Institute, 888-660-2720, mark@simplyimplantsinstitute.com
SOURCE Simply Implants Institute
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.