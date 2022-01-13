Simply Implants Institute Kicks Off 2022 Courses

GLENDALE, Ariz., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Simply Implants Institute™ will hold its first course of the year on January 21, 2022, offering in-person, full-mouth implant, and restorative dentistry CE courses on live patients. As one of the only dental schools in the country approved to train on live patients, Simply Implants Institute plans to train over 100 dentists, place over 2000 dental implants and save clients over $2,500,000 in complimentary surgical procedures in 2022.

Simply Implants Institute™ is a boutique post-graduate dental school dedicated to hands-on, full-mouth dentistry from implants, occlusions, restorative to laser hygiene with LIVE patients. We also provide comprehensive restorative training and case presentation training for all dental professionals. The course includes comprehensive education on the restorative side of surgeries and case planning for everything from individual crowns and implant-secured dentures to all-on-4 hybrid dentures and complex, full mouth, full-arch porcelain fixed-bridge cases. There is no one-size-fits-all approach at the Simply Implants Institute.

SII students come from across the United States of America and Canada to learn the latest techniques and best practices in implant dentistry. Students earn up to 36 CE credits upon completing our in-person Core 1 course and up to 16 CE credits with Core 1+.

Dr. James R. Chaffin, SII Senior Faculty Instructor, stated, "Our approach to teaching is residency-style in that every student begins by placing a single implant with the guidance and supervision of an instructor. By the end of the 4-day course, each student will have placed over 20 implants on live patients, and some will have worked on extremely complicated full-mouth bridge cases. I am passionate about teaching proven and safe techniques for practicing dentists to take back to their practices and change the lives of their clients in their community."

Simply Implants Institute™ CEO Mark Eric Bailey added, "SII is the preeminent full-mouth dentistry post-graduate dental learning institution in the country. We are extraordinarily grateful for the opportunity to showcase and provide training with our premier partner, Carestream Dental's advanced digital dental equipment and integrated digital workflows. Training and learning with the most advanced technology are game-changing when it comes to providing the highest level of patient care possible."

For information on upcoming courses at Simply Implants Institute™, please visit http://www.simplyimplantsinstitute.com or contact Lindsay Spalding, SII Events Coordinator, at 888-660-2720.

