MyComputerCareer Launches Salesforce Training; Enrollment Begins January 2022 for February Start

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C., Jan.13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --MyComputerCareer, an accredited online and in-campus technical college, today announced the addition of Salesforce training to their course offerings. The decision to offer Salesforce training extends MyComputerCareer's mission to prioritize IT education for students from all walks of life with access to its training programs.

While Salesforce may be viewed as a customer relationship management tool, it's much more than that. In line with the IT education MyComputerCareer offers, students will utilize the platform to harness new technologies and fulfill an urgent need for businesses and organizations to embrace digital tech faster in resource-constrained IT departments. The Salesforce certification addresses the growing need for customer data and maintenance, and provides exposure to the various tools, technologies and career paths available in the IT and digital industries.

"Now more than ever, organizations and businesses need help protecting their infrastructure and digital assets, and the need for smart, skilled and experienced professionals is also greater than ever," said Tony Galati, founder and CEO of MyComputerCareer. "Because of the shortage of IT professionals all over the globe, this newly-added training will help MyCC graduates expand their knowledge base while providing the tools to potentially build secure and comfortable lives for themselves and their families."

Research finds that Salesforce will create more than $1.6 trillion in new business revenue and 9 million jobs

by 2026. Like other offerings at MyComputerCareer, Salesforce training delivers skills-building, professional development and hands-on learning. Earners of the Salesforce certification could gain access to networking and other opportunities that could open the doors to further professional development.

Featuring a curriculum delivered by experienced instructors, the new 12-week training equipsNOT students with the knowledge needed to engineer innovative customer tools, solutions and systems, and to become leaders in the customer relationship management domain.

MyComputerCareer is always accepting new enrollments across its nine campuses and online, and holds three graduations annually. For more information on training and certifications available, visit http://www.mycomputercareer.edu or http://www.mycomputercareer.edu/ultimate-salesforce-training/.

About MyComputerCareer

MyComputerCareer is an accredited* technical school, with classes online and on-campus, that provides hands-on Information Technology training, certifications and job placement in as little as seven months**. Founded in 2007, the school boasts nine campuses in Texas, North Carolina, Indiana and Ohio, and Nellis Air Force Base, with its headquarters in Holly Springs, North Carolina. For more information, call (866) 606-6922 or visit http://www.mycomputercareer.edu.



Accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education & Training (ACCET)

The Salesforce Administrator avocational course is designed for personal and/or professional development. Job placement assistance is not available for this course

