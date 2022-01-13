Supreme Court Blocks Biden Administration's National Vaccine Mandate

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Supreme Court of the United States today issued a temporary stay blocking the Biden administration's federal vaccine mandate for employers with over 100 employees.
"We're pleased that the Supreme Court is preventing this unconstitutional mandate from going into effect, but we hope the court will strike it down to avoid a Constitutional crisis," said Kelly Shackelford, President, CEO, and Chief Counsel for First Liberty Institute. "President Biden is not a king. He cannot federalize the nation's workforce and force employers to violate the conscience rights of their employees. We will continue to fight on behalf of our clients and the American people to protect them from this illegal, dangerous expansion of government power."
First Liberty Institute represents three prominent national religious ministries –the American Family Association, Answers in Genesis, and Daystar Television Network, – in related challenges to the mandate.
