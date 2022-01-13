Mamma Jumbo Shrimp: there is a new brand in the wine sector

VERONA, Italy, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Throughout the world the Covid lockdown gave fresh impetus to digital technology and online communication services. Stevie Kim, Founder of Italian Wine Podcast and Managing Director at Vinitaly International, explained: "Mamma Jumbo Shrimp is a COVID baby, born during the lockdown, when we took the opportunity to experiment with emerging social media platforms and unleash our creativity. We also wanted to continue the conversation with our existing collaborators and reach out to new audiences."

This new voice in the wine sector – Mamma Jumbo Shrimp – is an umbrella brand that harnesses podcasts, books, maps, and videos, bringing together a global community of wine, food, and travel lovers.

"Of course there was a good business case for our team staying connected and productive during the lockdown," Stevie Kim said, "but beyond that, there was also the very real need to provide an outlet where staff could have some fun, be creative and just share a laugh together, in what was a really challenging time for everyone."

The Italian Wine Podcast began in March 2017 as a communication and storytelling project dedicated to the Italian wine world. Since then, it has become an award-winning show, recognized as one of the most frequently listened-to wine podcasts on the market. The podcast has an inclusive outlook as it aims to inform, educate, and entertain a wide variety of listeners through engaging conversations with producers, experts, and personalities from the Italian and international wine scene.

Once again, lockdown provided new impetus for the medium, and the podcast became the only daily wine podcast in the world. Now publishing seven days a week since January 2021, the Italian Wine Podcast has generated nearly 1 million listens across 747 episodes, on themes ranging from business, food, wine, travel, diversity and communication.

Following on, Mamma Jumbo Shrimp was born during lockdown, initially finding its voice on TikTok, with its estimated one billion active monthly users. The app is particularly popular with people under 30 and women, both demographics that the Mamma Jumbo Shrimp brand actively seeks to engage and include.

The next step took hold of the complex and opaque world of Italian wine and conceived the Jumbo Shrimp Guide to Italian Wine as a tool to break down the intricacies of the subject in a more accessible way. The Jumbo Shrimp Guide to International Grape Varieties in Italy, another complex subject that was presented in an approachable and fun way, came next. All the books in the Jumbo Shrimp series are published in a convenient pocket-sized format, blending solid content, an easy to understand format, entertaining stories, and illustrations.

Continuing the drive to engage and inform, the Mamma Jumbo Shrimp YouTube channel was launched with fun and informative videos. The channel became home to the popular "On the Road Special Editions," where host Stevie Kim explores wine, culture and travel in destinations including Slovenia, Bolgheri, Sicily, Naples and Sardinia.

The most recent addition to the group are the Jumbo Shrimp Wine Study Maps, a project two years in the making, which will see the launch of 40 hand drawn maps covering wine regions around the world, with bespoke graphics and carefully curated content. Printed on recyclable washable Tyvek textile, the maps will soon be available for wine students, wine educators, and wine enthusiasts everywhere.

Mamma Jumbo Shrimp represents an ethos, taking big concepts and making them accessible in smaller bites. From TikTok and YouTube, to award winning podcasts, pocket guidebooks, and unique wine maps, whether you're an armchair wine enthusiast or a seasoned sommelier, the Mamma Jumbo Shrimp brand has something for everyone. Follow us on Instagram @mammajumboshrimp and like the latest reels, news, products and all our exciting info to come.

About: Mamma Jumbo Shrimp is the umbrella brand of the Just Do The Work agency, founded by Stevie Kim, Managing Director of Vinitaly International. The goal of Mamma Jumbo Shrimp is to bring together a global community of wine enthusiasts by harnessing emerging social media platforms and creating high quality content in its products, such as podcasts, books, videos and maps. Mamma Jumbo Shrimp promotes engaging communication, information, and education in entertaining, inclusive formats.

