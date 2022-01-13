Los Angeles Police Federal Credit Union Expands into Neighboring Counties

VAN NUYS, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles Police Federal Credit Union (LAPFCU) has expanded into the neighboring Southern California counties of Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Ventura. Now, sworn officers and civilian law enforcement professionals working for agencies in these counties, and their immediate family members, qualify for LAPFCU membership. Those volunteering at agencies in these counties are also eligible for LAPFCU membership.
"Our mission is to serve as a trusted advocate for the law enforcement community by providing banking services, financial services, and programs designed specifically for our members. Extending our footprint into neighboring counties is an important step in advancing our mission and assisting more people who work in law enforcement," said Edwin Hada, President and CEO of LAPFCU.
With branches and ATMs located at police facilities, in recent years the Credit Union has focused on developing specialized programs that meet the unique needs of working law enforcement professionals. This includes personal loans for new recruits, a zero down payment first-time homebuyer program with no private mortgage insurance requirement, and a debt cancellation program for those who are killed in the line of duty.
"These programs have been very well received, to the point where there's been interest in joining our credit union from law enforcement agencies outside of Los Angeles County. Therefore, a regional expansion is a perfect way to extend our support for the law enforcement community." Hada said.
In addition to responding to demand for its services, LAPFCU determined the timing was right to broaden its support for law enforcement because professionals working in that field have faced unprecedented challenges in recent years.
Los Angeles Police Federal Credit Union was founded in 1936 and is based in Van Nuys, California. The Credit Union, with assets of $1.3 billion, currently serves 42,000 members who are law enforcement personnel, and their family members. LAPFCU provides an expansive roster of financial products and services. For more information, visit lapfcu.org.
