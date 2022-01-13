Free Virtual Community and Legal Issues Clinic (CALIC) to Be Held on February 5th, 2022

ONTARIO, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP (MWA) – a national law firm specializing in Consumer Class Actions, Racial and Economic Justice, and Commercial Litigation – is co-hosting their next CALIC event alongside Pastor Frank C. Oliver of Uplift Church. Attendees are welcome to virtually attend this free event via Zoom, YouTube, and Facebook Live on February 5th, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. PST.
This installment of the CALIC series will feature speakers specializing in areas including physical and mental health, criminal law, family law, and COVID-related developments. Attendees can expect to receive valuable information and updates about the ever-changing laws and policies that will be relevant in the new year, as well as tips on how to best care for themselves. Speakers will include Kamola L. Gray, Esq., of Chung & Ignacio, LLP; Mental Health Consultant Jonathan Buffong of the San Bernardino County Department of Behavioral Health; MWA Partner Joseph L. Richardson; Pastor and author Frank C. Oliver; Coach Darius McCants of Mayweather Boxing and Fitness; and Joshlyn Pulliam, Esq., of the Riverside County District Attorney's Office.
"We understand things are continuously changing as the pandemic carries on," commented civil and employment rights attorney Joseph L. Richardson. "This event will shed some light on those issues that are important as we head into a new year, such as mental health and changes in COVID policy. The event's main goal is to keep the public informed of issues that may affect them by presenting this information in plain language."
Partner Joseph Richardson leads the Racial & Economic Justice Practice Group at MWA, which is built to use litigation, advocacy, and community contact to help communities of color in the Riverside and San Bernardino areas. The CALIC series is designed to bring valuable education to communities throughout the Inland Empire to empower the public to seek out the resources they need. For more information about CALIC or to register for the upcoming event click here.
About McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP: McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP has a deep history of success for its clients, including a $203 million verdict against Wells Fargo Bank, recovery of over $1 billion for its clients, and over 100 contingency cases with recovery of $1 million or more. MWA maintains California offices in Ontario, San Bernardino, Palm Desert, and Irvine and supports its national practice with offices in Arizona, Illinois, and New Jersey. For over 30 years, MWA has successfully represented clients involved in general complex and commercial litigation, as well as personal injury and class action matters. Visit mccunewright.com for more information.
Contact: Devin Texeira, dct@mccunewright.com
SOURCE McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP
