U.S. Institute of Peace Nominations Are Open for the 2022 Women Building Peace Award

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Institute of Peace (USIP) announces nominations are open for the 2022 Women Building Peace Award. This prestigious annual award honors women who are building peace in countries impacted by violent conflict.
The nominations period will run until February 14, 2022. The awardee will be recognized at a ceremony organized by USIP in October 2022.
Countless women risk their lives to create peace in their communities, leading movements for justice and inclusivity despite often being overlooked in their efforts. USIP is committed to doing more to support and celebrate these women and the impact they have as agents of peace. USIP invites organizations and people across the globe to take part in identifying and honoring exceptional women who have dedicated their lives to peace.
USIP strongly encourages nominations for women who have not been previously recognized for their peacebuilding work. Nominations will be reviewed based on the following criteria:
- Commitment to Peace: A woman who shows a commitment to peace through her work to prevent or resolve conflict nonviolently in a fragile or conflict-affected country or region.
- Exceptional Leadership: A woman who embodies exceptional leadership through her vision and innovation and has earned the respect of others in the pursuit of peace.
- Outstanding Practitioner: A woman who is a peacebuilding practitioner and works with members of local, national or international communities in an inclusive and participatory manner.
- Substantial Impact: A woman whose peacebuilding work has led to tangible results.
The 2022 award winner will be chosen by the Women Building Peace Council, a group of distinguished experts who advise USIP on matters of gender and peacebuilding.
Previous recipients of the Women Building Peace Award include Josephine Ekiru of Kenya and Rita Lopidia of South Sudan. Nineteen women have been recognized by USIP as finalists for the award since its inception in 2019.
For information on the award and to nominate a woman peacebuilder, visit: www.usip.org/womenbuildingpeace.
For information on USIP, visit: https://www.usip.org/about.
SOURCE United States Institute of Peace
