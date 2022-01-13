Kitchen Labs Holdings Raises Capital to Fund the Construction and Launch of its First Ghost Kitchen & Virtual Food Hall Facility in Miami

MIAMI, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kitchen Labs Holdings, LLC ("Kitchen Labs" or the "Company"), a ghost kitchen and virtual food hall operator expanding into high-growth markets in the U.S., has announced the successful closing of its first equity capital raise with participation from individual and institutional investors in the U.S., Latin America and Europe. The funding raised in this round will finance the construction and launch of its first Ghost Kitchen in Miami – a tech-enabled facility equipped with 24 leasable kitchens and a virtual food hall to accommodate walk-in customers.
Kitchen Labs will focus on leasing the ready-to-use kitchens to all types of restaurants and food entrepreneurs for delivery and onsite dining purposes. Ghost kitchens allow these operators to open new locations with low upfront capital and reduced overhead expenses to improve profitability and facilitate expansions.
Kitchen Labs' Miami facility is expected to open in the first half of 2022 and is the first facility in the Company's portfolio. The facility will host 24 different restaurants with a variety of cuisines and concepts. Its prime location in Downtown Miami benefits from having some of the strongest demographics in the state and within delivery-range to more than half-a-million habitants across major urban areas including Downtown, Brickell, Coral Gables, Edgewater, Midtown, and Wynwood. The facility is attached to a 500-unit residential building with more than 1,000 habitants and within walking-distance to several landmark projects such as the Station, MiamiCentral, Miami WorldCenter, Waldorf Astoria and FTX Arena (formerly known as the American Airlines Arena).
About Kitchen Labs:
Kitchen Labs was founded in 2020 as a permanent shift in consumer demand towards online food-ordering and the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the restaurant and hospitality industry. The company leverages the use of technology to generate efficiencies and cost-savings to its restaurant tenants. Its founders have more than 40 years of combined experience in restaurant & hospitality operations, real estate development and construction, investment banking and private equity. The Company is focused on expanding its portfolio by targeting high-growth markets in the U.S. for future facility locations (Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Dallas, Houston, Jacksonville, Miami, Orlando, San Antonio and Tampa).
Inquiries:
www.kitchen-labs.com // info@kitchen-labs.com
SOURCE Kitchen Labs Miami, LLC
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.