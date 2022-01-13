Haivision to Announce Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended October 31, 2021

MONTREAL, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Haivision Systems Inc. ("Haivision") HAI, a leading global provider of mission critical, real-time IP video solutions, plans to announce financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended October 31, 2021 after markets close on Tuesday January 25, 2022.
Haivision's management team will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full fiscal 2021 results at 5:30 p.m. ET on January 25, 2022.
To register for this conference call, please use this link : http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/5238868. After registering, a confirmation will be sent through email, including dial in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call, to ensure you are connected for the full call we suggest registering a day in advance or at minimum 10 minutes before the start of the call.
A replay of the Conference Call will be available approximately two hours following the completion of the call by dialing (416) 621-4642 or toll-free at (800) 585-8367 (Conference ID: 5238868).
About Haivision
Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and networking solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable global organizations to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded an Emmy® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at haivision.com.
SOURCE Haivision Systems Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.