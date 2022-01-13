Clear Demand Recognized as Winner in Price Management and Optimization by Retail CIO

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clear Demand Inc. has been recognized by Retail Today magazine as a leader in the Intelligent Price Management & Optimization category in Retail CIO Radar 2022, a first-of-its kind annual list of the most innovative & transformative retail technology solution providers.

In making this selection, Retail Today's editorial team has analyzed the universe of Retail solutions in 16 categories—scanning nearly 7000 applicants and nominees. Based on the Clear Demand's innovative and transformative capabilities, team strength, industry leadership, and market share, a panel of industry experts, analysts, and the Retail Today Editorial board has chosen Clear Demand to be part of the prestigious 'Retail CIO Radar 2022.'

"Retail CIO Radar 2022 helps CIOs and Retail business leaders to stay on top of the latest innovations. Retail CIOs can use this special edition to advise the business on how to cut through market hype when prioritizing retail technology investments in a disruptive and unpredictable digital business environment," stated John Mathews, Managing Editor, Retail Today magazine.

"We are happy to recognize Clear Demand for its leadership in the Intelligent Price Management & Optimization category. As a winner of the Retail CIO Radar 2022, Clear Demand joins the elite-list of winning companies that every retailer needs to know as they consider and develop their digital transformation strategies," added Mathews.

James A. Sills, Ph.D., President & CEO for Clear Demand, commented, "We are pleased and honored to have been recognized by Retail CIO Radar 2022 this year. This award is a testament to the commitment, dedication, and contribution of the Clear Demand team to achieving our mission of serving retailers and providing the industry's best solution for Intelligent Price Management & Optimization."

"Clear Demand's Intelligent Price Management and Optimization platform delivers value to retailers through automation efficiencies and a high ROI from optimized pricing, Retailers use the platform to understand price perception, improve price image, drive visit frequency, and build baskets," said James A. Sills, Ph.D.

"Clear Demand has a long and proud history of innovation in Retail Pricing and serving the Retail market and we are very excited to be recognized as the leader in Intelligent Price Management & Optimization." said Joe McCorkle, Vice President of Global Sales for Clear Demand. For help with your Retail Pricing, please contact Joe at jmccorkle@cleardemand.com

Retailers choose Clear Demand's Intelligent Price Management and Optimization platform because it delivers more value faster. This is accomplished through accurate science, easy adoption, leading innovations in machine intelligence, and a partnership model that delivers industry best practices and processes. Retailers benefit from a large return on investment (ROI) and greater shopper loyalty. Architected on big data and delivered as a software-as-a-service (SaaS), Clear Demand's platform can be administered from a public or private cloud. Learn how Clear Demand can support your retail pricing, promotions, and markdown strategies by visiting cleardemand.com.

