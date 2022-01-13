Global Uranium (Production, Demand and Balance) Market 2022-2025 with Focus on Kazakhstan, Australia, Namibia, Canada, Uzbekistan, Niger, Russia, China, Ukraine, India, South Africa, USA

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Uranium Market (Production, Demand and Balance): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global uranium production is forecasted to reach 63.16ktU in 2025, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 5% during the period spanning from 2021 to 2025.
Growth in the global uranium market was supported by factors such as rising nuclear power capacities, increasing urban population, increasing use of uranium in radiation and increasing use of uranium in the military. However, the market growth would be challenged by a decline in nuclear electricity generation, shutting down of mine operations and geopolitical issues.
The market is anticipated to experience certain trends like uranium used in radioisotope thermoelectric generators and rising uranium demand from China and developing nations. A gradual decrease in secondary supply, a combination of uranium demand recovery and uranium stockpiling by producers and funds, would lead to the global uranium market remaining in deficit in 2021.
The global uranium production by region can be segmented into the following regions: Kazakhstan, Australia, Namibia, Canada, Uzbekistan, Niger, Russia, China, Ukraine, India, South Africa, USA. In 2020, the dominant share of the market was held by Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan has been an important source of uranium for more than 50 years.
The region would continue to dominate the world's production of uranium during the forecast period, as the state-owned entity that mines and explores for uranium and also produces atomic power in the former Soviet republic.
The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Kazatomptom, Orano, Uranium One, CGN, CNNC and BHP) are also presented in detail.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Overview
1.1 Uranium - Introduction
1.2 Isotopes of Uranium
1.3 Properties of Uranium
1.4 Uses of Uranium
1.5 Industrial Application of Uranium
1.6 Harmful Effects of Uranium
1.6.1 Harmful Effects of Uranium
1.6.2 Effects of Uranium on the Environment
2. Impact of COVID-19
2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Economy
2.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Uranium Market
2.3 Nuclear Capacities Development in 2020
2.4 Mine Supply Change
3. Market Analysis
3.1 Global Uranium Production
3.2 Global Uranium Production Forecast
3.3 Global Uranium Production by Region
3.4 Global Uranium Demand
3.5 Global Uranium Demand Forecast
3.6 Global Uranium Market Balance
3.7 Global Uranium Market Balance Forecast
4. Regional Market Analysis
4.1 Kazakhstan
4.1.1 Kazakhstan Uranium Production
4.2 Australia
4.3 Namibia
4.4 Canada
4.5 Uzbekistan
4.6 Niger
4.7 Russia
4.8 China
4.9 Ukraine
4.10 India
4.11 South Africa
4.12 USA
5. Market Dynamics
5.1 Growth Drivers
5.1.1 Rising Nuclear Power Capacity
5.1.2 Mounting Urban Population
5.1.3 Increasing Use of Uranium in Radiation
5.1.4 Increasing Use of Uranium in Military
5.2 Key Trends & Developments
5.2.1 Uranium in Radioisotope Thermoelectric Generators
5.2.2 Rising Uranium Demand from China and Developing Nations
5.3 Challenges
5.3.1 Decline in Nuclear Electricity Generation
5.3.2 Shutting Down of Mine Operations
5.3.3 Geo-Political Issues
6. Competitive Landscape
6.1 Global Market
6.1.1 Revenues Comparison- Key Players
6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison- Key Players
6.1.3 Research & Development Expenses Comparison- Key Players
6.1.4 Market Share Comparison- Key Players
7. Company Profiles
7.1 Business Overview
7.2 Financial Overview
7.3 Business Strategies
- Kazatomprom
- Orano
- Uranium One
- China General Nuclear Power Corporation
- Broken Hill Proprietary's (BHP)
- China National Nuclear Corporation International Limited
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gu6pul
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.