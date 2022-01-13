There is a New Way of Thinking About Housing in California

PETALUMA, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new and innovative home design is offering a solution to housing issues in key segments of the California market. The Zomes Bioceramic Dome is an alternative to the traditional home design that's affordable, energy efficient, earth friendly, toxin free, constructed quickly and a great investment.
From shortages and rising prices to neighborhood tensions over land use, housing issues in California are affecting people across the state. Younger buyers struggle to find an affordable price point to enter the market, and middle-income families are priced out of convenient markets near town centers. Affordable housing solutions seem out of reach, and new home construction is not keeping pace with demand.
California's new SB 9 law is intended to address these issues by allowing greater flexibility in residential property use. The new law aims to stimulate residential development by allowing homeowners to take steps such as dividing property into two lots and building on each lot.
"People are searching for affordable housing alternatives, said Karim Bishay, chief executive officer, Zomes. Zomes are an innovative and affordable choice for homeowners seeking to develop residential property under SB 9."
Inspired by the geometric shapes in nature and hand crafted from magnesium phosphate cement, a specialized carbon-neutral material, Zomes are constructed in the shape of a sphere or spherical ellipse.
Passive cooling and heating combined with air-tight design creates comfortable indoor living spaces where temperatures are easily regulated. A Zomes home is constructed and installed in 7-10 days without the heavy equipment and machinery associated with the construction of a traditional home, and Zomes are adaptable. A Zomes home is easily installed on a divided lot, and can be moved anytime to another location.
"The idea was to design a beautiful home that would last, a home influenced by the beauty of nature and geometry, said Bishay. Zomes are beautiful in design, yet structurally, it's resilient and capable of withstanding severe conditions. We're proud of what we've accomplished with the Zomes design."
Based in Petaluma, CA, Zomes is a business focused on designing and constructing hand crafted, earth friendly, bioceramic domes (https://www.zomes.com/).
SOURCE Zomes
