Coming up: 2022's List of top clean beauty products in the world

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CertClean, North America's leading certification for safer skincare, announces the call for entries for its 7th Clean Beauty Awards. The mission of the prestigious Clean Beauty Awards, created in 2015, is to recognize and reward the best performing products in the "clean" beauty sector, specifically beauty and personal care products formulated without the use of harmful chemicals.
The Awards program determines the best performing product in the growing clean beauty sector so brands get extensive recognition, including opportunities to be published, to reach new markets and connect with new retailers and customers.
Last year, more than 450 clean beauty products were nominated for the Awards and were judged by an international panel of 146 green beauty advocates and experts. A winner was chosen in each of the 24 product categories. This year, a new product category is introduced: Hand Sanitzers.
Winners will again be selected by the special judging committee of external green beauty specialists who use their know-how, experience and expertise to assess the excellence and performance of the products presented.
For more information on eligibility, categories and how to enter products in the 7th Annual Clean Beauty Awards, visit http://www.cleanbeautyawards.com. The deadline for entries is February 9, 2022, and the winners will be announced in June 2022.
Entry Fees:
Super early bird: $119 USD/Entry
Early bird: $129 USD/Entry
Regular: $179 USD/Entry
About CertClean | The distinction brands need. The seal shoppers trust.
CertClean is North America´s leading certification for safer skincare. CertClean's mission is to help health conscious customers identify beauty and personal care products formulated without ingredients that can be harmful to human health. There are more than 1,000 products certified - look for the CertClean seal of approval on products. For more information, visit http://www.certclean.com and on Facebook and Instagram @CertClean.
About Clean Beauty Awards
Established in 2015, the Clean Beauty Awards is the leading awards program honouring excellence on "clean beauty" products within 25 categories: lipstick, lip care, eye care, mascara, eyeliner, eye colour, nail polish, odour care, perfume, beard care, bath soak, body wash, body scrub, body care, sun care, hair wash, hair treatment, face cream, face serum, face oil, toner/mist, face mask, face scrub and face wash, and the newly added category: hand sanitizer. The 6th annual Clean Beauty Awards received more than 450 entries from Canada, the US, and throughout Asia Pacific and Europe, and products were evaluated based on performance by a judging panel of 146 green beauty advocates and experts. For more information, visit http://www.cleanbeautyawards.com.
