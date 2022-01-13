Safehold Announces Tax Treatment of 2021 Dividends

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
Safehold Inc. SAFE announced the tax treatment of its 2021 common stock dividends.
NYSE: SAFE
CUSIP: 78649D-104
Record
Payment
Distribution
Ordinary
Return of Capital
1/4/21
1/15/21
$0.1622400
$0.0000000
$0.1622400
3/31/21
4/15/21
$0.1622400
$0.0000000
$0.1622400
6/30/21
7/15/21
$0.1700000
$0.0000000
$0.1700000
9/30/21
10/15/21
$0.1700000
$0.0000000
$0.1700000
About Safehold:
Safehold Inc. SAFE is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and is managed by its largest shareholder, iStar Inc., seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders. Additional information on Safehold is available on its website at www.safeholdinc.com.
Company Contact:
Jason Fooks
Senior Vice President
Investor Relations & Marketing
T: 212.930.9400
E: investors@safeholdinc.com
SOURCE Safehold
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.