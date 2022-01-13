Global Competition Review Ranks The Brattle Group as an Outstanding Firm for Competition Economics

BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brattle Group has been named in the "Outstanding" category of Global Competition Review's (GCR's) 2022 "Economics 23" ranking of the world's top firms for competition economics.
Brattle's Antitrust & Competition practice provides economic analysis, litigation support, and expert testimony covering a full range of antitrust and competition issues in hundreds of transactions around the globe. Among the practice's many standout achievements in the past year, GCR noted the "major growth" of Brattle's Antitrust & Competition team, portfolio of work, and global footprint, including the opening of offices in Beijing and Shanghai. The firm now has competition specialists and offices in 10 countries across four continents, led by outstanding competition economists:
- Global: Dr. Rosa M. Abrantes-Metz | Principal | New York and Dr. Loren K. Smith | Principal | Washington, DC
- Asia: Dr. Vanessa Yanhua Zhang | Principal | New York & Beijing
- Canada: Dr. Renée Duplantis | Principal | Toronto
- Europe: Dr. Peter Davis | Principal | London
"GCR's ranking reflects how our Antitrust & Competition practice has expanded and evolved into a global group of preeminent competition economists," said Brattle President & Principal David L. Sunding. "This is also evident in the increased scope and complexity of the work we do to support clients around the world in their high stakes competition matters, often spanning multiple jurisdictions, regulatory bodies, and languages."
In GCR's 2020–2021 research period, Brattle experts worked on a total of 94 competition matters: 36 mergers, 37 litigations, and 21 investigations. These included matters before the European Commission, US Federal Trade Commission, and other agencies, and represented a 36% increase in casework as compared to the previous year.
Among other notable matters mentioned, Brattle assisted in the follow-on damages litigation Road Haulage Association Limited v Man SE, specifically regarding the application for a collective proceedings order (CPO). This was the first-ever CPO application in the UK following on from an EU cartel decision. Brattle also continues to provide expert consulting services on behalf of US Airways in connection with the legal and administrative proceedings involving Sabre and its subsidiaries in Section 1 and Section 2 claims pertaining to airline ticket distribution. Additionally, Brattle experts prepared reports and provided evidence as to efficiencies in the regulatory challenges in SECURE Energy Services Inc.'s acquisition of Tervita Corporation, as well as in Parrish & Heimbecker's asset purchase of grain elevators from Louis Dreyfus Company Canada.
GCR's independent research ranks consultancies on the number of dedicated antitrust economists, the number of affiliated economists in Who's Who Legal: Competition, and – most importantly – its work on competition matters over the past year. Read Brattle's full profile on GCR's site.
ABOUT BRATTLE
The Brattle Group answers complex economic, finance, and regulatory questions for corporations, law firms, and governments around the world. We are distinguished by the clarity of our insights and the credibility of our experts, which include leading international academics and industry specialists. Brattle has 500 talented professionals across four continents. For more information, please visit brattle.com.
SOURCE The Brattle Group
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.