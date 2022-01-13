Continental Resources Announces Executive Management Promotions

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE-CLR) today announced the promotions of two of the Company's key leaders. Shelly Lambertz has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Culture and Administrative Officer. John Hart has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Strategic Planning.
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/95419/continental_resources_logo.jpg
"Shelly and John have made substantial contributions to the development of our people and our company, and we are pleased to expand their leadership as we continue to deliver on our mission to produce clean, reliable, affordable, abundant American energy. The promotions of Shelly and John will help to ensure that Continental continues to lead the way," said Bill Berry, CEO.
Shelly joined Continental in 2018 and has been Continental's Chief Culture Officer and Senior Vice President of Human Resources. She also oversees Continental's non-operated wells and has been a member of Continental's Board of Directors since 2018. In her new role, she will also be responsible for Health, Safety & Environmental, Government Relations, Investor Relations, Public Relations and Legal.
Immediately prior to joining Continental, Shelly served as the Chief Operating Officer at Hamm Capital and as a Director of the Harold Hamm Foundation. Shelly graduated from Oklahoma State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration in 1988.
John joined Continental in 2005 in preparation for the Company's initial public offering after a career in public accounting serving numerous energy clients. In his expanded role, John will help drive the long-term strategic vision of the company and cultivate ongoing innovation. He oversees all financial functions, Information Technology, and corporate strategic planning.
John graduated from Oklahoma State University with a Master of Science in accounting in 1991.
About Continental Resources
Continental Resources CLR is a top 10 independent oil producer in the U.S. and a leader in America's energy renaissance. Based in Oklahoma City, Continental is the largest leaseholder and the largest producer in the nation's premier oil field, the Bakken play of North Dakota and Montana. The Company also has significant positions in the SCOOP and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma and newly acquired positions in the Powder River Basin of Wyoming and Permian Basin of Texas. With a focus on the exploration and production of oil, Continental has unlocked the technology and resources vital to American energy independence and our nation's leadership in the new world oil market. In 2022, the Company will celebrate 55 years of operations. For more information, please visit www.CLR.com.
Investor Contact:
Media Contact:
Rory Sabino
Kristin Thomas
Vice President, Investor Relations
Senior Vice President, Public Relations
405-234-9620
405-234-9480
Lucy Spaay
Investor Relations Analyst
405-774-5878
SOURCE Continental Resources
