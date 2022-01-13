Don Liu to join Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Board of Directors

ATLANTA, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (the "Company") IVR announced today that Don Liu will join its Board of Directors in mid-February. Mr. Liu serves as Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Risk Officer and Corporate Secretary of Target Corporation. Mr. Liu will also join the Audit, Compensation, Nomination and Corporate Governance committees of the Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Board of Directors (the "Board").
"We are extremely pleased to have Don join our Board," said Jack Hardin, Chair of the Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Board of Directors. "His extensive public company and legal experience, focused on mergers and acquisitions, business development and risk management, including the development of diversity and inclusion and ESG strategies and governance protocols, will greatly benefit the Board and assist the Board's ongoing efforts to promote principles of diversity."
Prior to joining Target in 2016, Mr. Liu served in diverse leadership roles working across multiple business sectors and functional areas at Xerox as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; Toll Brothers as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer; IKON Office Solutions as Corporate Compliance Officer and Chair of IKON Diversity Council; and Aetna U.S. Healthcare as Deputy Chief Legal Officer. Prior to becoming in-house counsel, he served as an associate at two New York City law firms specializing in securities and mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Liu received his B.A. from Haverford College and earned his J.D. from Columbia University School of Law.
About Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that primarily focuses on investing in, financing and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Advisers, Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd. IVZ, a leading independent global investment management firm. Additional information is available at www.invescomortgagecapital.com.
Investor Relations Contact: Jack Bateman, 404-439-3323
SOURCE Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.